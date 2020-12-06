Patricia 'Pat' Johnson-Roberts Patricia Joy 'Pat' Johnson-Roberts, 97, of North Platte, formerly of Carroll, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at Linden Court. Pat was born Nov. 9, 1923, at Charleston to Joy and Ethel (Hubbell) Tucker. In 1924, the family moved to a farm west of Carroll. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1941 then attended Wayne State College. Pat was a teacher for three years at District No. 70 and three terms at the Carroll Grade School before she began substitute teaching. On Jan. 28, 1945, Pat married Robert E. Johnson in Carroll while he was on medical furlough from the European Theatre of Operation. The couple had two children, Mark and Marsha, and were married for 33 years when Robert passed away in 1978. Pat later married Lynn Roberts on Nov. 11, 1983, in Carroll and they were together until his passing in '97. Pat had been an active member of the Carroll United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher for 25 years and belonged to UMW, where she held many offices. Pat was also a member of the Carroll Women's Club, Carroll Senior Citizens, GLT Card Club and had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 65 since 1946. Pat enjoyed reading, playing softball, playing cards and traveling to Europe and India. She also liked to entertain and visit with her family and friends and especially enjoyed attending sports and watching her children and grandchildren's games. Along with her husbands, Robert Johnson and Lynn Roberts, Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Tucker; and sister, Melba (Dwain) French. Pat is survived by her children, Mark (Pramila) Johnson of Orlando, Florida, and Marsha (Mike) Creighton of North Platte; eight grandchildren including Sarah (Tom) Talbott, Amanda (Robert) Korkow, Elizabeth (Sam) McKelvey, Jeevan (Swati) Johnson and Nishaa Johnson; three step grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her brother, Rush (Paula) Tucker of Mesa, Arizona; stepsons, Terry (Laurie) Roberts of Carroll and Brad (Lena) Roberts of Wayne; stepdaughter, Shauna (Dan) Reckmeyer of Trophy Club, Texas; and other family. Pat's family appreciates your thoughts and kindness. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.