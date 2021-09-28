On Sept. 26, 2021, Patricia "Patty" Summers, 62, of Hershey, died at Great Plains Health. Patty was born in North Platte on July 1, 1959, to Harry and Harriett Sims. She grew up in different places and graduated from Moriarty High School in New Mexico. In 1981, Patty met Michael Summers. The couple married on Feb. 5, 1983, at the Methodist Church in Hershey. Since Mike was in the Navy, they lived in different places including Tennessee and Florida. They also lived in Ogallala, McCook and Sutherland before settling in Hershey. Patty worked as a meat cutter for Maline's Super Foods in Sutherland and cleaned the Methodist churches at Sutherland and Hershey, where she was also a member. Patty was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Blake Shelton. She enjoyed reading and bowling and was on a bowling team for several years in North Platte. Patty loved her family, especially her grandkids, and will be missed so much. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry; and brother, Mike Sims. Patty leaves behind her husband, Mike Summers of Hershey; mother, Harriett Sims of North Platte; sons, Joshua (Megan) Summers of Alt, Colorado, and Christopher (Kourtney) Summers of Hershey; grandkids, Ethan, Macin and Havyn; brothers, Mitchell (Colleen) Sims of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Daniel (Shandell) Sims, of North Platte; and other family. Memorials are suggested to the family for her grandchildren's education. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 28, 2021.