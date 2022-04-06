Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Jean Waltemath
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Patricia Jean (Cullen) Waltemath, 93, formerly of North Platte, passed from this life on April 3, 2022, at her home in Omaha. Patty was preceded into eternal life by her husband, Harry; and son, William. She is survived and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Susanne (Jon) Dutcher of Evanston, Illinois and Joan Waltemath of New York City; one son, Todd Waltemath of Omaha; four grandchildren, Joseph (Tara) Dutcher of Coralville, Iowa, William Dutcher of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Anna Waltemath of Aurora, Colorado, and Hannah Waltemath of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Atticus Dutcher; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Tamra Waltemath of Golden, Colorado. Memorials are suggested to the Waltemath Foundation, PO Box 67, Hooper, NE 68031. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, North Platte. Committal services will take place immediately following at the North Platte Cemetery. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary, Omaha, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.