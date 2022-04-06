Patricia Jean (Cullen) Waltemath, 93, formerly of North Platte, passed from this life on April 3, 2022, at her home in Omaha. Patty was preceded into eternal life by her husband, Harry; and son, William. She is survived and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Susanne (Jon) Dutcher of Evanston, Illinois and Joan Waltemath of New York City; one son, Todd Waltemath of Omaha; four grandchildren, Joseph (Tara) Dutcher of Coralville, Iowa, William Dutcher of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Anna Waltemath of Aurora, Colorado, and Hannah Waltemath of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Atticus Dutcher; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Tamra Waltemath of Golden, Colorado. Memorials are suggested to the Waltemath Foundation, PO Box 67, Hooper, NE 68031. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, North Platte. Committal services will take place immediately following at the North Platte Cemetery. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary, Omaha, is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2022.