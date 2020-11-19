Patrick George McNamara, 79, of North Platte, died Nov. 18, 2020. He was born July 28, 1941, to James and Lucille (Foy) McNamara and raised on a farm outside Beemer. He graduated from West Point Guardian Angels High School in 1959 and graduated from Wayne State College in 1963. He went on to earn a master's degree in economics from the University of Illinois in 1971. He married his college sweetheart, Catherine Ann Lingle, on Aug. 10, 1963. They went on to teach in Valentine. They moved to North Platte in 1973, where Cathy taught at Jefferson School. Pat pursued a career in agribusiness. He retired from Pioneer Hybrids after 21 years as a district sales manager. Pat was a talented outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His passion began on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge and Merritt Reservoir. He shared his enthusiasm with his sons, grandsons and friends. Experiencing outdoor adventures extended throughout this life taking him to Homer, Alaska; Big Horn River, Montana; Dubois, Wyoming; Depot Bay, Oregon, and remote locations along the North Platte River. Pat enjoyed his time as a high school basketball and football referee, playing golf with friends and entering poker tournaments in Las Vegas. He loved to own and train Labrador retrievers. He was generous with his wisdom over a cup of coffee or a bottle of beer, with whomever pulled up a seat next to him. Most of all, Pat was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Jr.; and beloved wife, Cathy. He is survived by his three children, Becky (Lynn) Ehrman of Omaha, Matthew (Michelle) of Grand Island and Mike (Katie) of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Daniel and Connor Ehrman of Omaha, Jacob and Kathryn McNamara of Grand Island and Maggie and Addie McNamara of Omaha. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust, as Pat was a devoted Catholic and strong believer of Catholic education. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will be at a later date at the Wisner Cemetery, Wisner. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. The service will also be livestreamed via Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.