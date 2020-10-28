Patrick McConnell, 68, of Broken Bow, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow, where he received excellent care. Pat was born Nov. 28, 1951, to Merle and Deloris McConnell in North Platte. He was the oldest of three children. Pat grew up on the family farm near Sarben. He attended and graduated from Paxton High School. Pat spent most of his life working in the irrigation business in Kansas and northern Nebraska. He enjoyed fishing, shooting and hunting geese. In 2010 Patrick moved to Broken Bow where he met Ruth Cassel and they were married on March 25, 2011. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth and brother, Michael; and brother, Mark McConnell of Paxton. Memorials are suggested to the Lillian Church of Christ, where Pat was a member. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Lillian Church of Christ. A lunch will follow. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Westerville Cemetery. Iverson Memorial Chapel of Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2020.