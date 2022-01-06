Menu
Patsy Ann Roethemeyer
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Patsy Ann Roethemeyer Patsy Ann Roethemeyer, 75, of Wellfleet, died Jan. 4, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jan
13
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Scott Davis
Friend
January 13, 2022
Heartfelt condolences to Jerry and family from Keith Allen and Candi Miller ..may your memories comfort your sorrow
Candi Miller
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Pat's death. I enjoyed getting to know and work with her at Bethany. She was a ball of energy with a quirky humor that could always make me laugh. Thinking of you. Karma
Karma Dorn
January 10, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
LaDonna Sundquist
Friend
January 9, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LaDonna Sundquist
Friend
January 9, 2022
I'm so sorry to learn of Patsy's passing. I remember her as a little girl. She was always friendly towards me. My family and hers went on picnics together when we were children. So sorry Jerry and family. Love and Prayers to you all.
Mailyn Johnston
Friend
January 8, 2022
I am so sorry for this loss to Jerry, the children and siblings of Patsy. She was such a great friend so many years ago. We had unbelievable innocent fun. She was a little older than I so I really looked up to her. She was kind to me in many ways. Even though our paths diverged as we grew older and we seldom saw one another, I always thought of her in the best of ways and it was always a joy to see her when I returned home to Curtis. A light has gone out from this world. I mourn her passing yet am happy that she is relieved from earthly pain. Prayers for all her family.
Elizabeth Leach
Friend
January 7, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jerry, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. I have lots of childhood memories of being at Uncle Lambert and Aunt Carrie Lou’s - love to all of you❣
Donna and Mike Coleman
Donna Coleman
Family
January 6, 2022
