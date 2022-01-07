I am so sorry for this loss to Jerry, the children and siblings of Patsy. She was such a great friend so many years ago. We had unbelievable innocent fun. She was a little older than I so I really looked up to her. She was kind to me in many ways. Even though our paths diverged as we grew older and we seldom saw one another, I always thought of her in the best of ways and it was always a joy to see her when I returned home to Curtis. A light has gone out from this world. I mourn her passing yet am happy that she is relieved from earthly pain. Prayers for all her family.



Elizabeth Leach Friend January 7, 2022