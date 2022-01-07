Patsy Ann Roethemeyer, 75, of Wellfleet, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, at Great Plains Health. She was born on March 30, 1946, in Curtis, to Lambert H. and Carrie Lou (Florom) Jepsen. Patsy graduated from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in 1964 and was married on Oct. 8, 1965, in Curtis, to Jerry A. Roethemeyer. She became a CNA and assisted living manager for several years. She loved sewing and gardening when she had spare time, and always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Diane Roethemeyer. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry; sons, Chris Roethemeyer of Wellfleet and Trent (Tiffany) Roethemeyer of Wellfleet; foster daughter, Christine (Chris) Schmidt of Kearney; brother, Peter (Eileen) Jepsen of Curtis; sisters, Peggy (Marvin) Fisher of Curtis and Pamela (Dean) Slack of Curtis; and several grandchildren, foster grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Frontier County Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Fred Grant officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at the Curtis Cemetery. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 7, 2022.