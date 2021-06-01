Menu
Peggy Small
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Peggy A. Small Peggy A. Small, 49, of North Platte, died May 30, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy had a big heart and she cared about so many. I always looked forward to seeing Peggy.
My sympathies to the family.
Jo Mayber
Acquaintance
June 3, 2021
My deepest heartfelt love and prayers go out to you all. We had many, many good times together all of us. I wish there was more to say.. but hugs, hugs, hugs! Love you all, Dawn
Dawn (Lindenmuth) Horn
Friend
June 1, 2021
I will always remember Peggy as a kind, compassionate person. I went to school with her in North Platte. She was a very bright and witty gal. My heart is saddened by her loss and my prayers go out to her family. Rest In Peace Peggy and dance with the angels!
Barbara (McCarthy) Wachner
June 1, 2021
