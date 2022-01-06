Philip Louis Sock, Jr., 78, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021, from a fall at home. Phil was born on July 18, 1943, in Osceola, to Philip and Helen Sock. Phil graduated from Silver Creek High School in Nebraska. He then attended Wayne State College earning his bachelor's degree in education. It was during this time that he met his wife Susan (Pillar). They married on April 15, 1966, in Norfolk. They were married for 54 years. The first two years of their marriage, Phil taught at Emerson Hubbard High School, teaching math and coaching football, basketball and track. Phil and Sue then moved to North Platte, where Phil was regional sales manager for Pioneer Hi-Bred International, serving in Colorado, Kansas and western Nebraska for 34 years. Phil was also a Realtor with Gateway Realty in the Farm & Ranch division. Phil's love of sports found him coaching his three sons in all sports and refereeing high school football. Phil was a founding board member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in North Platte and was involved in the choir at St. John the Baptist in Longmont, Colorado. In his retirement, Phil loved all things outdoors, especially fishing, with trips to Argentina, Alaska, Idaho and Wyoming. All things outdoors also included his flowers and vegetable garden. He spent many days around Colorado following his grandchildren's sporting events and musical performances. Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Helen Sock; siblings, Betty Sock, Roman Sock, Mary Ann Kozial, Helen Chohon, Jack Sock and Jim Sock; mother and father-in-law, Eva E. Pillar and Melvin H. Pillar. Phil is survived by his wife Sue; three sons and seven grandchildren, Shawn (Geraldine) and children Sebastian and Nathaniel, Shannon (Wendi) and children Noah, Emma and Ava, and Eric (Melanie) and children Katelyn and Hayden; and siblings, Barbara Moore and Jerry Sock. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Longmont. At Phil's request, his remains will be taken to the family farm in Silver Creek, Nebraska. It is the family's desire to celebrate Phil's life with those he loved and those who loved him, and that is not possible to do with the current state of COVID-19. As such, we are delaying the service to a later date with the hope we can all be together safely. Our priority now is for the family of our father and husband's body and soul.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2022.