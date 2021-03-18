Phillip Bryce Fornoff, 87, died March 16, 2021. He was born April 9, 1933, in Palisade, to Delbert and Ilah (Sloan) Fornoff. Phillip attended country school at Lookout District No. 23, northwest of Hayes Center. Then he attended District No. 4 in Hayes Center and graduated from Hayes County High School in 1950. He attended McCook Junior College. In 1952, Phillip enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He went through basic training in Alameda, California, and then he was stationed aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Perseus, San Pedro, California. Later, he was stationed at Ballast Point Lighthouse, San Diego. Phillip married the love of his life, Marilyn Anderjaska, on June 16, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, southeast of Hayes Center. They lived in San Diego until he received his honorable discharge in 1954. They returned to Hayes Center where he began farming two miles west on the E.L. West farm. They raised six children. The family moved into Hayes Center in 1971. Phillip continued to farm and ranch until 1995. After his retirement, he worked for Human Oil Company as a relief pumper. Phillip served on many boards and committees. He served on the FHA Board of Directors and Hayes Center School Board. He served for 12 years on the Hayes Center Village Board and was mayor for six of those years. He served on West Central Development District Board and was board president. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served as trustee and lector for many years. He served on the Hayes County Fair Board, was a 4-H Leader and was a member of American Legion Post No. 287 for 67 years, serving as commander and treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the McCook Elks No. 1434. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Fauneil Glee and Omalea McCormick. Phillip is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 67 years; three sons and three daughters, Christopher (Leta) Fornoff of Fremont, Kevin (Ann) Fornoff of Hayes Center, Cynthia (Kirt) Ross of Culbertson, Kimberly (Bill) Mruz of Fremont, Laurie (Larry) Goforth of Morro Bay, California, and Brad (Betsy) Fornoff of Papillion; 15 grandchildren, Leslie (JJ) Goforth Yarlot, Nolan (Kynzie) Ross, Lauren (Roy) Fornoff Schroeder, Kayla (Clint) Ross Schafer, Hillery Mruz, Linden (Mitch) Fornoff, Alexa (Tim) Fornoff Wahl, Seth (Morgan) Mruz, Brock Goforth, Kyle (Morgan) Fornoff, Chantel (Justin) Fornoff Saufley, Jordan (Julie) Mruz, Amanda (Bryce) Fornoff Buhr, Marcheta (Abir) Fornoff and Andrew Fornoff; he was also blessed with 26 great-grandchildren, Carter and Hudson Yarlott, Oaklyn Ross, Starlyn and Bridger Cox, Caroline and Thomas Schroeder, Miley, Kenley, and Landen Schafer, Orson and Rosemary Wahl, Kellyn and Moxin Mruz, Bryce and Emma Fornoff, Bria, Preston, Cameron, Bodhi and Tripp Saufley, Jackson, Theodore and Sophie Mruz, and Barrett and Cameron Buhr. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at herrmannfh.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, McCook, with Father Gary Brethour celebrating. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Hayes Center Cemetery, Hayes Center. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel, McCook. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family present 4-6 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel, McCook. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 18, 2021.