Phillip Raymond Merrill, 88, of Hershey, died at home surrounded by his family on March 28, 2021, after a hard 6-year battle with cancer. Phil was born Jan. 15, 1933, to Ray and Ruth Merrill in Oshkosh and the family lived on a farm north of Sutherland. Phil attended Sutherland High School where he was active in all sports and excelled at singing. He won first place for his solos at the district music contest in Hastings and during his sophomore year, he sang in the National FFA choir at the FFA National Convention in Kansas City. After graduating in 1951, Phil moved to Denver where he worked on the ground crew at Stapleton Airport. On June 29, 1952, Phil was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Marian Kuenle, at the Hershey Methodist Church. Their union was blessed with three children Mike, Martin and Karen and the family lived on a farm east of Hershey. Phil had a passion for music. He began playing the guitar when he was 14 and later played guitar and sang with the Hadley Barrett Band. In 1960, the family moved to the Denver area so Phil could continue with his music. As much as he loved music, Phil's family meant everything to him. He enjoyed the kid's school activities and spending lots of time together in the mountains camping, hiking and fishing. Phil and Marian liked riding their bicycles on their many trips and they even rode over Loveland Pass, which is almost 12,000 feet! Over the years, Phil operated a horse boarding business and trimmed and shoed horses. He was also an over-the-road truck driver. He received an accommodation from the Colorado State Patrol for his kindness to strangers, which included a state patrolman and five others who were stranded in their cars during a severe blizzard. In 1990, Phil and Marian bought the Kuenle home farm near Hershey, which had been in the family since 1907, and completely renovated the two-story story farmhouse, which was built in 1914 by Marian's grandparents. They were later recognized with the Nebraska Heritage Farm Award for the farm being in one family for 100 years. In October 2017, Phil was inducted into the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and he took great pleasure in his two sons and four grandsons playing music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ruth Merrill; and grandson, Richard. Phil is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marian of Hershey; children, Karen (John) Brinkley of Golden, Colorado, Michael (Laura) Merrill of Golden and Martin (Sara) Merrill of Carbondale, Illinois; brother, Larry (Marge) Merrill and sister, Phyllis (Harlan) Dancer, all of Sutherland; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hershey Methodist Church at PO Box 207, Hershey, NE 69143. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. In keeping with Phil's wishes, cremation was chosen. A gathering of family and friends will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Odean Colonial Chapel. The memorial book may be signed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2021.