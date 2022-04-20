Phyllis Brockmoller, 92, passed away on April 18, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney. Phyllis was born on Dec. 23, 1929, in Ogallala, the daughter of Faye and Iav (Ficke) Gemmell. She grew up on a farm northwest of Ogallala and graduated from Ogallala High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked in the Keith County superintendent and clerk offices. On June 9, 1948, she married Donald W. Brockmoller at the Methodist Church in Ogallala. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before Don's death on Aug. 12, 2002. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. Once their four children were in school, Phyllis returned to work in both the county clerk and judge offices, retiring in 1994. Following retirement, she worked part-time at various jobs in the Ogallala community. She enjoyed meeting people, visiting, word puzzles, quilting, gardening and was always ready for a "grandkid fix" whenever the opportunity arose. She had a servant's heart in raising her children, caring for her mother and her loving husband, Don. Her kindness and hospitality touched many lives over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; son, Gerry; brothers, Fay Gemmell and Jeck Gemmell; and sister, Carol Olson. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Sandy Brockmoller of North Platte; daughters, Cindy (Bob) Lungrin of Kearney and Cathy (Lonnie) Logan of Grand Island; son, Kim (Darla) Brockmoller of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Justin Brockmoller, Jerod Brockmoller, Jeff Lungrin, Joe Lunfrin, Meagan Carpenter, Cole Brockmoller, Tiffany Bolhouse and Ashley Stevens; and 18 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Ogallala United Methodist Church. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. MT Friday, April 22, at the Ogallala United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chuck Rager and the Rev. Lonnie Logan officiating. Private family graveside committal will follow. The family will greet guests at the church at 1 p.m. before the service. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2022.