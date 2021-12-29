Menu
Phyllis Engelhardt
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes - Bourbonnais
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL
Phyllis J. Engelhardt Phyllis J. Engelhardt, 61, of Bourbonnais, Illinois, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at AMITA St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. She was born May 19, 1960, in Sutherland, the daughter of Kenneth & Mary (Coffman) Duggan. Phyllis married Richard Engelhardt Jr. on Sept. 24, 1988, in Lincoln. Phyllis worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center in Kankakee, Illinois. She enjoyed scrap booking, being outdoors and camping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Cathi Casey; and one sister-in-law, Kim Duggan. Surviving are her husband, Richard Engelhardt Jr. of Bourbonnais; one son, Matthew Engelhardt of Manteno, Illinois; two daughters and one son-in-law, Heather Hermes of Manteno and Valerie and Adam Marcotte of Fithian; one sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Jeff Randle of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; one brother, Doyle Duggan of Dickens; and six grandchildren, Tristan, Mackenzie, William, Christian, Bonnie and Silas. Cremation rites have been accorded. Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Hershey Methodist Church. The guestbook can be signed at clancygernon.com. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Hershey Methodist Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes - Bourbonnais
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to the family. I have fond memories of Phyllis.
Eric Abbott
School
January 21, 2022
I'm so very sorry to hear this. My prayers to the entire family. Phyllis helped me in the print shop at MPCC back in the 80's. She was a sweetheart.
Marlene Binegar Crosier, HHS 75
December 30, 2021
