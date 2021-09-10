Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Franken
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Phyllis Franken, 86, of North Platte, died Sept. 8, 2021, at Linden Court. Phyllis was born to Lloyd and Doris (Olson) Danielson on April 8, 1935, in North Platte and grew up in Sutherland. She graduated from high school in 1953 and then attended Kearney State College where she earned her teaching certificate. She taught at District 34, near Keystone, for two years. On July 17, 1954, Phyllis married Ray A. Franken at Sutherland and they made their home in Roscoe. After the couple divorced, Phyllis returned to Sutherland and went to work for Sutherland Care. Six years later, she started her career with Great Plains Regional Medical Center and eventually moved to North Platte in 1988. She worked at the hospital for 21 years and 5 months before retiring in August 2001. Phyllis married Robert Rice in 1977 and they also divorced. She had attended Lutheran churches in Sutherland and North Platte and volunteered at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. Phyllis loved growing her flowers and enjoyed knitting, embroidery and quilting. She especially loved her cat, Charlie, and spending time with her family and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Doris Danielson; her son, Michael Franken; sister, Patricia Boggs; ex-husbands, Ray Franken and Robert Rice; and great-great-granddaughter, Judith Franken. Phyllis is survived by her children, Norman (Kathy) Franken of North Platte, William (Becky) Franken of Chappell, Terri (Kim) Zajec of Big Springs and Brent (Teressa) Franken of Wood River; sister, Katheryn Coker of Waco, Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other family. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln County Historical Museum. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North, NE
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I always loved talking to Phyllis !! She was a good person ! RIP MY FRIEND
Ada McNeel Hopken
Friend
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results