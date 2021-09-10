Phyllis Franken, 86, of North Platte, died Sept. 8, 2021, at Linden Court. Phyllis was born to Lloyd and Doris (Olson) Danielson on April 8, 1935, in North Platte and grew up in Sutherland. She graduated from high school in 1953 and then attended Kearney State College where she earned her teaching certificate. She taught at District 34, near Keystone, for two years. On July 17, 1954, Phyllis married Ray A. Franken at Sutherland and they made their home in Roscoe. After the couple divorced, Phyllis returned to Sutherland and went to work for Sutherland Care. Six years later, she started her career with Great Plains Regional Medical Center and eventually moved to North Platte in 1988. She worked at the hospital for 21 years and 5 months before retiring in August 2001. Phyllis married Robert Rice in 1977 and they also divorced. She had attended Lutheran churches in Sutherland and North Platte and volunteered at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. Phyllis loved growing her flowers and enjoyed knitting, embroidery and quilting. She especially loved her cat, Charlie, and spending time with her family and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Doris Danielson; her son, Michael Franken; sister, Patricia Boggs; ex-husbands, Ray Franken and Robert Rice; and great-great-granddaughter, Judith Franken. Phyllis is survived by her children, Norman (Kathy) Franken of North Platte, William (Becky) Franken of Chappell, Terri (Kim) Zajec of Big Springs and Brent (Teressa) Franken of Wood River; sister, Katheryn Coker of Waco, Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other family. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln County Historical Museum. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2021.