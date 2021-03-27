Phyllis E. Priest Phyllis E. Priest, 93, of North Platte, died March 25, 2021, at Linden Court. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the First Christian Church with the Rev. John Stone officiating. Burial will be at the Miller Cemetery near Tryon. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.