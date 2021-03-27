Phyllis E. Priest Phyllis E. Priest, 93, of North Platte, died March 25, 2021, at Linden Court. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the First Christian Church with the Rev. John Stone officiating. Burial will be at the Miller Cemetery near Tryon. Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
What a wonderful person Phyllis was! Always a smile, kind, generous, and thoughtful! The sort of loving person that all would admire.
Monte Williams
Friend
April 1, 2021
I will always cherish the wonderful memories, the music, how you would stand at the window to wave goodbye, and all your cards to me ended with a phrase to live by: "Trust God and do right."
Patrick McNeil
Grandchild
March 31, 2021
Great Aunt Phyllis was a great role model to many and touched many hearts. I cherish the memories I had with her. Sending all my love.
Leah Carlyle
March 30, 2021
Dear Priest families, My thoughts and prayers are with your families. Phyllis always made you feel welcome! She was great Christian woman. Joan Barner
Joan Barner
Friend
March 29, 2021
Your family is in our prayers. Every Christmas my kids are told about great Aunt Phyllis as her decorations she made get placed on the tree.
Jesse Neal
Family
March 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are sent to your families. Phyllis is flying high and free. May God´s arms be wrapped around you.
Bob and Anita Cummings
Anita Cummings
March 28, 2021
Dear Sherry Wanda and Janice, I send my love to al of you during this difficult when your mother has passed away. She was a wonderful Christian lady. Her legacy will live on in you tree special daughters. Cherish all the good times you had with her. My prayers are with you
Mary Hepburn
Friend
March 28, 2021
Aunt Phyllis - I miss you already. I know you're celebrating with Uncle Hermel & Rusty & Rita & all those you have missed. God keep you.
Konnie Jividen
Family
March 28, 2021
As a beloved Aunt and longtime pen pal, she will be greatly missed. Phyllis faithfully kept me posted on all the family events and growing families. I wrote once that I didn’t know everyone she wrote about and the next letter and every one after included folk’s lineage so I could understand who was who. He last few lines sent just a few weeks ago will be forever cherished.
Linda Dearborn
Family
March 28, 2021
Priest Family,
We are sending our sympathy, thoughts, and prayers after hearing about Phyllis. Phyllis was such an important person in my childhood and will always be a beloved aunt in my heart. I'll always remember the handmade Christmas ornaments every year, her delicious peanut brittle, and walking the few blocks from our house to hers for a visit. She had such a big heart and will be dearly missed.
With Love,
Kristen (Neal) Riley
Kristen (Neal) Riley
March 27, 2021
Sherry, Wanda, Janice & Families; Our love and prayers are with you in the loss of your precious Mom. She was such a dear woman and loved by all of us. She always had a big hug to share & I will always remember her little chuckle when we talked. May the good memories of all the years you had with her, give you peace & comfort. She will be missed!! With Loving Sympathy, Judy & Leo Dailey
JUDY & LEO DAILEY
Friend
March 26, 2021
To the Priest Families So very sorry to see about Phyllis’ death. Many memories of your family and mine together. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. With sympathy, Rossell & Bob Kelley
Rossell Kelley
Friend
March 26, 2021
Dear family, We send our sympathy to you in your loss of Phyllis. She was such a loving friend!!! I always enjoyed visiting with her. I will be praying for you all during this tough time. Love, Karen and Dennis