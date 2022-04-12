Menu
Racheal Chandler
Racheal Joy Chandler, 65, of Anselmo, went home with Jesus on April 7, 2022. Racheal was born Feb. 16, 1957, to Chester and Laura (Cudaback) Gascho, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. She was one of eight siblings, spending much of her childhood in Callaway. She married Thomas Sallee, and from this union had one daughter, Gwendolyn Suzanne, was born on May 24, 1978. After his passing, Racheal then married Patrick Lewis Chandler on Sept. 17, 1982. in Anselmo, where they made their forever home. On January 5, 1985, they welcomed their son, Benjamin Patrick. Racheal was always the rock of her family and brought joy and laughter to every moment. Racheal was a very active member of her church and community. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening and crafting. "Foo Fooing" with her sisters in the middle of the night and making memories. But becoming a Nana was the joy of her life. Racheal and Pat ran and operated Chandler's Sandhill Honey since 2008, where she Buzzed around the state making friends wherever she went. What a legacy, what a life. Please keep our mom, Racheal, alive in your hearts. We were each touched by her presence, and we are better because of that. Thank you for being here and for making Racheal's life so meaningful. This is not goodbye, this is see you soon. She was preceded in death by her parent's Chess and Laura, Ralph and Dorothy, grandson Barrett, granddaughter Scarlett, and nephew Chance. Surviving Racheal is her husband Patrick Chandler of 39 years; children, Gwen Chandler (Books) and Joe Books (son-in-law) of Sutherland, Ben Chandler and Melissa (Tetley) Chandler (daughter-in-law) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Norval "Riley" Booksand Chandler Books of Sutherland, Emma Chandler of Bellevue, and Noah Schwarz, Mason Schwarz and Maverick Chandler of Lincoln; sisters, Becky (Dan) Weller of North Platte, Deb Wescoat of Cario, Laurie (Dennis) Zimbelman of Boelus; brothers, John (Karen) Gascho of Lawton OK, Earl (Barb) Gascho of Rocket TX, Don (Lori) Gascho of Greencastle, PA, Dan (Karen) Gascho of Picayune MS, Sister Marjorie (Mike) Bates of Anselmo, Brother Mike (Carolyn) Chandler of Anselmo, Sisters Peg Chandler of Merna, Sue (Glenn) Kiser of Grand Junction, CO, Laura (Mike) Marquez of Larkspur, CO, 53 nieces/nephews, and countless friends. Memorials may be sent to the North Platte Opportunity Center P.O. Box 974 North Platte, NE 69103-0974, in memory of Racheal Chandler. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Broken Bow United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery, near Anselmo. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Apr
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Broken Bow United Methodist Church
NE
I am so sorry to hear of this! My deepest sympathies to all in Racheal's family! I so enjoyed visiting with her each Saturday in the warmer months at the Farmer's Market in North Platte! She would always keep me up to date on her brothers and sisters. What a great lady! Thinking of all of you and holding you close in prayer!
Brian Gardner
April 11, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. A Mother is irreplaceable, but Racheal was one of a kind. Our sympathies for all the family.
Glenda Mackey
Friend
April 11, 2022
Our deepest sympathies, we wish we could be there. We will be praying for the family to have a peaceful heart. We will miss Racheal, biggest hugs and kisses to you all.
Tammy and Patricia Smeltzer/ Cudaback
Family
April 11, 2022
So sorry to hear of this. Thoughts and Prayers to You all at this time and the days ahead !!! Annie Campbell (Dalby) & Family
Jamie and Annie Campbell
Friend
April 11, 2022
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow. Keep those memories alive!
Deb Olson
Acquaintance
April 11, 2022
Sorry to hear of your loss. Sending prayers for His love and peace for each of you. Mary Smith (Howard) & family
Mary Smith
Friend
April 11, 2022
The news of Racheal's passing hit me so hard, I couldn't believe it. She was one of the most loving and caring people that existed in this world. When I first got to meet her in 2006 she and Pat accepted me into their home like I was their real daughter, even though I was just an exchange student. I feel so blessed that God chose to put me exactly right there with these two people as they both helped me grow into a better person. With Racheal, there are just so many memories of her, I could fill a book with them. She just let me be me and supported me throughout the way, always kind. Never have I seen her mad. She was always funny and made me laugh, for example when she changed her voice to a high pitched squeaky one, that was always followed by giggles. When thinking of her I remember how important family was to her. My heart goes out to all of them, especially my american dad Pat, as well as Gwen, Joe, Riley & Chandler, Ben, Melissa, Emma & Maverick... you couldn't have had a better person in your lives and I feel blessed that she touched mine. To me, she was love.
Daniela Rehfeldt
Daughter
April 11, 2022
So sorry to hear of Racheal’s passing!
Bert & Bobbi Kirkpatrick
Friend
April 10, 2022
Love and prayers for the family of Rachel. She will be missued by many Darlyne and amily.
Darlyne Lindly
Friend
April 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stefanie Eggleston
April 10, 2022
Rachael was a sweetheart and will be missed deeply. Drew said she was a awesome cook. Prayers to going out to PAT AND FAMILY
Patty Olney
Friend
April 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Hempstead
Friend
April 10, 2022
My heart breaks for your family. I was blessed to know Rachel for the year I lived in Broken Bow. She was so kind and warm. She made my little family feel so welcomed and loved. We stayed in touch a little bit through social media over the years and I think of her everytime I see a bee or enjoy honey. What a beautiful soul. The world is a little dimmer without her in it. God bless and keep you all until you meet again.
Desiree
Friend
April 10, 2022
All your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rachael was a great role model, an awesome lady, so sweet and kind, she taught me a few things during the time of being with the family. She was an amazing woman and loved dearly by her family. Love you all and praying for Pat, Gwen and family, and Ben and family.
Branigan Dame
Friend
April 10, 2022
May your broken hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate Racheal's life. May God bless this family with prayers of strength, endurance and an abundance of outpouring love. We love you all!!
Teri Cudaback family
Family
April 10, 2022
Racheal, you have touched the lives of so many - specifically my own. Offering youngsters from all around the world a place in your home was surely a challenge but you made me feel at home and loved throughout the entire stay and beyond. Having been your very first exchange daughter, it was a first for all of us. I still speak of you and Pat as my American Mum and Dad - more than 20 years after my stay. My thoughts and prayers are with Pat, Gwennie and Ben, as well as your beautiful grandchildren Riley, Chandler, Emma and Maverick and the rest of the family. I wish I could be there with you. Rachel - Mom, you will be dearly missed. Love you.
Pia Weimer
Daughter
April 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam Rodriguez
Friend
April 9, 2022
Racheal was a wonderful person and it was always a good time when we worked together at the Chief. She will be missed by all who loved her. May God wrap his arms around you all and help you get through this difficult time.
Crystal Collins-Erwin
Coworker
April 9, 2022
