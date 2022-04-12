Racheal Joy Chandler, 65, of Anselmo, went home with Jesus on April 7, 2022. Racheal was born Feb. 16, 1957, to Chester and Laura (Cudaback) Gascho, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. She was one of eight siblings, spending much of her childhood in Callaway. She married Thomas Sallee, and from this union had one daughter, Gwendolyn Suzanne, was born on May 24, 1978. After his passing, Racheal then married Patrick Lewis Chandler on Sept. 17, 1982. in Anselmo, where they made their forever home. On January 5, 1985, they welcomed their son, Benjamin Patrick. Racheal was always the rock of her family and brought joy and laughter to every moment. Racheal was a very active member of her church and community. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening and crafting. "Foo Fooing" with her sisters in the middle of the night and making memories. But becoming a Nana was the joy of her life. Racheal and Pat ran and operated Chandler's Sandhill Honey since 2008, where she Buzzed around the state making friends wherever she went. What a legacy, what a life. Please keep our mom, Racheal, alive in your hearts. We were each touched by her presence, and we are better because of that. Thank you for being here and for making Racheal's life so meaningful. This is not goodbye, this is see you soon. She was preceded in death by her parent's Chess and Laura, Ralph and Dorothy, grandson Barrett, granddaughter Scarlett, and nephew Chance. Surviving Racheal is her husband Patrick Chandler of 39 years; children, Gwen Chandler (Books) and Joe Books (son-in-law) of Sutherland, Ben Chandler and Melissa (Tetley) Chandler (daughter-in-law) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Norval "Riley" Booksand Chandler Books of Sutherland, Emma Chandler of Bellevue, and Noah Schwarz, Mason Schwarz and Maverick Chandler of Lincoln; sisters, Becky (Dan) Weller of North Platte, Deb Wescoat of Cario, Laurie (Dennis) Zimbelman of Boelus; brothers, John (Karen) Gascho of Lawton OK, Earl (Barb) Gascho of Rocket TX, Don (Lori) Gascho of Greencastle, PA, Dan (Karen) Gascho of Picayune MS, Sister Marjorie (Mike) Bates of Anselmo, Brother Mike (Carolyn) Chandler of Anselmo, Sisters Peg Chandler of Merna, Sue (Glenn) Kiser of Grand Junction, CO, Laura (Mike) Marquez of Larkspur, CO, 53 nieces/nephews, and countless friends. Memorials may be sent to the North Platte Opportunity Center P.O. Box 974 North Platte, NE 69103-0974, in memory of Racheal Chandler. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Broken Bow United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery, near Anselmo. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com
. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2022.