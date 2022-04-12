The news of Racheal's passing hit me so hard, I couldn't believe it. She was one of the most loving and caring people that existed in this world. When I first got to meet her in 2006 she and Pat accepted me into their home like I was their real daughter, even though I was just an exchange student. I feel so blessed that God chose to put me exactly right there with these two people as they both helped me grow into a better person. With Racheal, there are just so many memories of her, I could fill a book with them. She just let me be me and supported me throughout the way, always kind. Never have I seen her mad. She was always funny and made me laugh, for example when she changed her voice to a high pitched squeaky one, that was always followed by giggles. When thinking of her I remember how important family was to her. My heart goes out to all of them, especially my american dad Pat, as well as Gwen, Joe, Riley & Chandler, Ben, Melissa, Emma & Maverick... you couldn't have had a better person in your lives and I feel blessed that she touched mine. To me, she was love.

Daniela Rehfeldt Daughter April 11, 2022