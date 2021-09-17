Rachel Lynn Spady, 50, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, in Arnold. She was born on Oct. 12, 1970, to Robert and Candy (Spotanski) Spady in Hastings. Rachel graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1989. After graduation, she went to Kearney State College and then received her nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. Rachel worked at nursing homes in North Platte and Kearney. She also, worked at the family business, Bob Spady Buick/GMC for some time. Rachel loved animals and saved many cats. She had a big heart, loved taking care of older people and will always be remembered as a very hard worker. Rachel is preceded in death by her father, Bob Spady; grandparents, Steve and Julia Spotanski and Fred and Mabel Spady. Left to cherish Rachel's memory are her mother, Candy Spady of North Platte; sister, Gretchen (Joe) Swift of North Platte; niece, Gabriella Swift and nephew, Jacob Swift, both of North Platte; and special friend, Jeff Kottwitz of Arnold. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pawsitive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. A private service for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikolta as celebrant. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2021.