Rachel Lynn Spady
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Rachel Lynn Spady, 50, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, in Arnold. She was born on Oct. 12, 1970, to Robert and Candy (Spotanski) Spady in Hastings. Rachel graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1989. After graduation, she went to Kearney State College and then received her nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. Rachel worked at nursing homes in North Platte and Kearney. She also, worked at the family business, Bob Spady Buick/GMC for some time. Rachel loved animals and saved many cats. She had a big heart, loved taking care of older people and will always be remembered as a very hard worker. Rachel is preceded in death by her father, Bob Spady; grandparents, Steve and Julia Spotanski and Fred and Mabel Spady. Left to cherish Rachel's memory are her mother, Candy Spady of North Platte; sister, Gretchen (Joe) Swift of North Platte; niece, Gabriella Swift and nephew, Jacob Swift, both of North Platte; and special friend, Jeff Kottwitz of Arnold. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pawsitive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. A private service for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikolta as celebrant. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
NE
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
So sorry for your loss. Thinking and praying for all of you at this difficult time.
John & Sheri Hastings
Family
September 20, 2021
Thoughts of your family in this time of a loved one lost.
Mike Spady
Family
September 18, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to you all! Blessed to grow up with the spady family! I´m so sorry for the loss of a beautiful soul
Traci Vannice Hanks
September 17, 2021
She was my best coworker at Priemier we had so much fun together
Bonnie Pursley
Friend
September 17, 2021
I'm so Glad, you were my friend, Oh the times we had, trouble we got into, Never forgotten. till we meet again, my dear friend love you..
cynthia krupicka
Friend
September 16, 2021
