Rachel Wagner Rachel Wagner, 95, of Loveland, Colorado, died Sept. 7, 2021, at her daughter's home in Loveland. Service will be at 11:30 a.m Monday, Sept. 13, at the Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., with family present, Sunday, Sept. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2021.