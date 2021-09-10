Rachel Wagner, formerly of the North Platte area, passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 7, 2021. She was born March 3, 1926. Rachel is survived by a brother; two sisters; a sister-in-law; children, Karen (Roy) Newton of North Platte, Diana (Ed) Stooshnov of Sicamous, British Columbia, James (Deb Belle) Wagner of Doland, South Dakota, Debbie (Charlie) Shimmin of Gothenburg and Billie (Bruce) Miller of Loveland, Colorado; 18 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Bruce Miller officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Her family will host viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2021.