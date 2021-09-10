Menu
Rachel Wagner
Rachel Wagner, formerly of the North Platte area, passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 7, 2021. She was born March 3, 1926. Rachel is survived by a brother; two sisters; a sister-in-law; children, Karen (Roy) Newton of North Platte, Diana (Ed) Stooshnov of Sicamous, British Columbia, James (Deb Belle) Wagner of Doland, South Dakota, Debbie (Charlie) Shimmin of Gothenburg and Billie (Bruce) Miller of Loveland, Colorado; 18 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Bruce Miller officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Her family will host viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
1802 N. Jeffers St., North Platte, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
Jandra Cooley
Family
September 10, 2021
Jandra Cooley Mark Wagner
September 10, 2021
It has been a blessed privilege to be a part of Rachel's family. I miss her terribly but know we'll be together again someday. I love her and am glad she was my big sister.
Martha Woodiel
Sister
September 10, 2021
You're in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob and Janet Jewett
Neighbor
September 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss your family is in our thoughts and prayers
September 7, 2021
