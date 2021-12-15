Menu
Ralph Edward "Eddie" Merritt
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Ralph Edward "Eddie" Merritt, 66, of Wellfleet, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at his home. Eddie was born June 24, 1956, in North Platte, to Richard and Grace Merritt. Eddie was the second of six children and grew up on the family farm in Wellfleet. He attended Echo country school and graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1973. Eddie was united in marriage to Sherry Olson on Aug. 16, 1980. Together they lived and worked on the family farm for 40 years. To this union, two daughters were born, Kimberly Ann and Sara Kay. Eddie was an avid dog handler and dog trainer. He was a member of the National Cattle Dog Association as well as a founding member of the Outback Stock Dog Association. Eddie was also a mentor and coach for the NCTA Stock Dog team. Dog training near or far was his passion and he was never one to miss a trial, put on a trial or be helping hands at a trial. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Sherry; his parents, Richard and Grace Merritt; sister, Debbie Grady; parents-in-law, Maynard and Gertrude Olson; and brother-in-law, Terry Olson. Eddie is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Ryan) Shockley and Sara (Booker) Boyer; grandchildren, Rhett and Edwina Shockley and Nattellia and Josephine Boyer; brothers, Gary (Deanna) Merritt and Roger (Trudy) Merritt; sisters, Chris (Donnie) Lunkwitz and Sherry (David) Carr; and numerous nephews, nieces, other family members and many friends. Eddie Merritt: "The Man, The Myth, The Legend." A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Bishop Jesse Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sarah and Booker my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jean Piester
December 15, 2021
We were so shocked and saddened to hear of Eddie's death. We can hardly remember a time when we didn't know the family so have may fond memories. He was always a fun and funny guy. Our condolences and prayers for all of you. Sorry we won't be able to make it to Nebraska for the services. Charlie and Claire Nicholas
Claire Nicholas
Friend
December 15, 2021
