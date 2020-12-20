Menu
Ralph Whetro
Ralph W. 'Bill' Whetro Ralph W. "Bill" Whetro, 80, of North Platte, died Dec. 18, 2020, at Omaha. He was born on Sept. 10, 1940, in Marion, Ohio, to Donald and Cora (Moore) Whetro. After losing his mother at the age of 2, his father married Clara Moore, who raised him. Bill graduated from high school in Marion, Ohio, he entered the U.S. Army in 1958 and served until 1961. He then returned to Ohio and met Betty Jo Boler. They were married on Nov. 16, 1963. The couple lived in Ohio until moving to North Platte in 1976 where he transferred from the Erie Railroad to the Union Pacific as a machinist. He retired in January 2001. Bill was an avid bowler, bowling at nationals and he had two 300 games in his career. He loved to hunt, fish and watch sports on TV. Bill always had the respect of his coworkers, and was a very direct communicator. He was preceded in death by his parents and step mother; and brother, Charles Moore. Survivors include his wife, Betty Jo of North Platte; two daughters, Brenda Miller of Hastings, and Susan (Joe) McCutcheon-Donham of Bothell, Washington; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Seth) Brown of North Platte, Matthew Miller of Lincoln, Derek (Nicole Torres) Miller of North Platte, Reilly Donham of Bellingham, Washington, Abigail Donham of Bothell, Zoe Donham of Bothell, Orion McCutcheon of Everett, Washington, Leo McCutcheon of Bothell, and Mallory Donham of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Brandyn, Dalton, Bryce, Brayden, Emily Jane, and Oakley. Memorials may be directed to the North Platte High School Bowling team or to the donor's choice, and online condolences can be made at adamsswanson.com. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Guidelines at Fort McPherson are a maximum of 25 people and masks are required. Register book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. There will also be a book signing at the Cedar Bowl from from noon-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. There will be a reception at St. Patrick Catholic Church following the graveside. The service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson's Facebook page. Adams & Swanson is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Memorial Gathering
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty we are so sorry to hear of your loss. our love and prayers are with you. Keep safe.
Bill and Marlene Songster
December 22, 2020
I am so incredibly saddened to hear of Bill passing. I remember so fondly his passion and love for bowling. He was such a supporter of mine in my bowling career and that will never be forgotten. He came to watch me bowl league. Not many can say that had a fan at the age of 10 but Bill made sure this little girl felt important. I loved randomly running into him and the gang at random tournaments. It always brightened my soul that so many people i came to love as a little girl, still participates in the sport that brought us all together. My deepest condolences to Betty and the rest of the family and friends within the community.
Kaleena Henning-Shannon
Acquaintance
December 22, 2020
Betty Jo, Brenda & Susan we are so sorry to hear this sad news. The bowling world lost a dedicated bowler. Rest In Peace Bill
Craig & Karen Vogt
December 21, 2020
Betty, Brenda and Susan, sorry for your loss. Bill was a great guy I remember him always having a kind word for me as a kid in the neighborhood. May God be with you and comfort you in this sad time.
Laura Lusk Paul
December 21, 2020
Betty Jo I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda Kaldenberg
Friend
December 21, 2020
My condolences to Betty Jo and the family. Bill was a great guy I enjoyed bowling with him and the South Paws team. He was a great guy with a great attitude about everything. I will miss his chats about how he bowled in the other leagues when i saw him in Monday nights.
Glenn Neighbors Jr
December 21, 2020
Bettyjo and family my deepest sympathy to you all you are in my thoughts and prayers
Deb Erickson
December 20, 2020
betty jo bill was a great guy my thoughts and prayers go out to you
mary fisher
Friend
December 20, 2020
Bill will be greatly missed. We may have only bowled together, but he was much more than just a teammate & friend. Our condolences to Betty & the family.
Brad, & Tammy Beyea
Friend
December 20, 2020
Betty Jo, I am so sorry to hear of your great loss. I will miss Bill's jokes and seeing the both of you. I know this has been a tough year for you. My thoughts and prayers are will you, sweet lady.
Kim Kramer
Acquaintance
December 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Wood
Friend
December 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I worked with Bill years ago... he wasn't afraid to get a little dirty...to get a job done. .He would tell you what he thought no matter if you wanted to hear it or not! He was a good worker... R. I. P. Bill..
Mark Schaeffer
Coworker
December 19, 2020
