I am so incredibly saddened to hear of Bill passing. I remember so fondly his passion and love for bowling. He was such a supporter of mine in my bowling career and that will never be forgotten. He came to watch me bowl league. Not many can say that had a fan at the age of 10 but Bill made sure this little girl felt important. I loved randomly running into him and the gang at random tournaments. It always brightened my soul that so many people i came to love as a little girl, still participates in the sport that brought us all together. My deepest condolences to Betty and the rest of the family and friends within the community.

Kaleena Henning-Shannon Acquaintance December 22, 2020