Ralph W. 'Bill' Whetro Ralph W. "Bill" Whetro, 80, of North Platte, died Dec. 18, 2020, at Omaha. He was born on Sept. 10, 1940, in Marion, Ohio, to Donald and Cora (Moore) Whetro. After losing his mother at the age of 2, his father married Clara Moore, who raised him. Bill graduated from high school in Marion, Ohio, he entered the U.S. Army in 1958 and served until 1961. He then returned to Ohio and met Betty Jo Boler. They were married on Nov. 16, 1963. The couple lived in Ohio until moving to North Platte in 1976 where he transferred from the Erie Railroad to the Union Pacific as a machinist. He retired in January 2001. Bill was an avid bowler, bowling at nationals and he had two 300 games in his career. He loved to hunt, fish and watch sports on TV. Bill always had the respect of his coworkers, and was a very direct communicator. He was preceded in death by his parents and step mother; and brother, Charles Moore. Survivors include his wife, Betty Jo of North Platte; two daughters, Brenda Miller of Hastings, and Susan (Joe) McCutcheon-Donham of Bothell, Washington; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Seth) Brown of North Platte, Matthew Miller of Lincoln, Derek (Nicole Torres) Miller of North Platte, Reilly Donham of Bellingham, Washington, Abigail Donham of Bothell, Zoe Donham of Bothell, Orion McCutcheon of Everett, Washington, Leo McCutcheon of Bothell, and Mallory Donham of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Brandyn, Dalton, Bryce, Brayden, Emily Jane, and Oakley. Memorials may be directed to the North Platte High School Bowling team or to the donor's choice, and online condolences can be made at adamsswanson.com
. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Guidelines at Fort McPherson are a maximum of 25 people and masks are required. Register book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. There will also be a book signing at the Cedar Bowl from from noon-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. There will be a reception at St. Patrick Catholic Church following the graveside. The service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson's Facebook page. Adams & Swanson is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2020.