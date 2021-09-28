Menu
Ramona Irene Anderson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Ramona Irene Anderson, 92, of North Platte, went home to her heavenly maker on Sept. 26, 2021. Ramona was born on Oct. 25, 1928, in Arapahoe, to Willard M. and Irene Houghtaling Baxter. She grew up in Arapahoe and graduated from Arapahoe High School with top honors in 1947. While in school, Ramona was involved in about every activity: music, choir, band, drum majorette, acting, cheerleader, GAA, class officer and class plays. She was voted the peppiest girl. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, where she studied voice and music. She met her future husband at Wesleyan. She was married to Richard Max Anderson in Arapahoe on Oct. 25, 1950. Five children were born to this marriage: Jerry, Karen, Karla, Jordan and Jason. Ramona grew up during the Depression years. She was very practical and conservative. Many stories were told about being raised in the Depression. Her grandmother would find pieces of yarn, string and small cloth, which would be tied together and rolled in a ball for future use. When a pair of shoes were worn through, a piece of cardboard was cut to fit and placed on the inside of the shoe. When her grandmother's skirts became seat sprung and worn, she turned them around and wore them backward for everyday wear. The pride in Ramona's home were her family antiques: pump organ, tall secretary, matching settee/loveseat and rocker, a dining room table and matching chairs with the original white caster wheels; 6 1/2 foot high bedroom headboard, footboard and side rails. The list goes on. All those that visited her home got a tour and history story about each antique item. Ramona was born with perfect pitch and could sing like an angel. She played the piano and was involved in music all her life. She sang many solos and in duets, trios and choirs for many events. She was a past member of North Platte's elite Monday Musicale for years and a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church and the church choir. She enjoyed attending any function that involved band or orchestra music and of course, singing. Her mornings at the kitchen table were always accompanied by listening to classical music playing on the radio. Ramona enjoyed a longtime career in law. This 30-plus year span began at the law office of Murphy, Petersen and Piccolo for about 20 years and later working for Susan Williams. She retired at the age of 64 to care for her husband, Max. It was known when family and friends needed legal advice not to call an attorney, just ask Ramona, she will know how to help you or direct you. Ramona had a photographic memory. She could recall almost everyone she had met plus any events and dates and the list goes on. She would write her state senators and governor on political issues she felt needed to be addressed. She was honest, fearless, intelligent, proper and well-spoken. Her wisdom had a ripple effect. Ramona had many treasured friends. She attended many reunions in Arapahoe. She would often have long phone conversations over the phone with friends from her school days. For years she and Max entertained friends and family sitting around their big antique dining room table, serving big dinners, coffees, social and musical gatherings. She looked forward to her monthly Bible study with good friends. Later in life, a long luncheon with caregivers was attended. These friends were those whoRamona met while she cared for Max and others who cared for their loved ones. Ramona and Max were very devoted and very loving parents and grandparents. They attended every function, event and numerous sports activities their children and grandchildren were involved in. They didn't think twice about driving to the western and eastern parts of the state to support their children and grandchildren. With her deep devotion to her family, it was important to her to spread her lessons of life to all of them. A Bible passage that encourages all of us to tend to our inheritance is Proverbs 6:20-22: "My son, keep your father's commandment and forsake not your mother's teaching. Bind them on your heart always; tie them around your neck. When you walk, they will lead you; when you lie down, they will watch over you; and when you awake, they will talk with you." Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Irene Baxter; her husband, Richard Max "Andy" Anderson; son, Jerry Anderson; and son-in-law, Mike Dorzweiler. She is survived by her children, Karen (Joe) Harshbarger of Bridgeport, Karla Dorzweiler of North Platte, Jordan Anderson of Omaha and Jason (Gloria) Anderson of North Platte; grandchildren, Caleb (Jennifer) Harshbarger of Marana, Arizona, Joshua Harshbarger of Scottsbluff, Karla Harshbarger of Sidney, Dan Harshbarger of Lincoln, Dana (Steven) Fiscus of Omaha, Chelsey (Charlie) Martin of Sutherland, and Logan Anderson, Kaitlan Anderson and Bradey Anderson, all of North Platte; great-grandchildren, Tyler Harshbarger, Holden Harshbarger, Devin Harshbarger, Harrison Harshbarger, Brynlee Fiscus, Emmy Martin, Bode Martin and Gentry Martin. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Emily McCreery officiating. Book signing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
I knew Ramona from the days we were children in Arapahoe through the later years when my wife and I would stop by to see her in North Platte. I want to commend the excellent review of her life in the obituary and to attest to some of the things mentioned there. Ramona was candid and forthright in everything she did and said, as far as I can remember, and very much into anything she was associated with. Whether it was cheerleading at Arapahoe High, or in the softball games that included anyone who was available and wanted to play on the vacant lot in our hometown, to participating in alumni events at AHS, or in her positions on public issues, one knew that when she committed, it was to the fullest. Looking back, I realize I was fortunate to have known her and to having enjoyed seeing and chatting with her over a lot of years. A good person and a life well-lived. Thank you for such a nice reminder of those occasions in the obituary.
John Lewis
Friend
October 13, 2021
There’s not enough words to express a woman like Romana. She was a best friend to my Mom, Helen Freiberg. The Anderson family was always apart of ours. I babysit those 5 kids and I think it was Jerry that gave me a black eye. Romona sang with my Mom and they sang in a quartet, mom, Romona, Twilla, and Phyllis. They even sang on the Hadley Barrett tv show. Can’t believe I remembered that. Romana will forever be a part of our family.
Susan Vander Linden
Friend
October 4, 2021
I will remember Ramona as a wonderful communicator- her letters were always full of interesting details. She had gathered information about both her father and mother's families and it would be sometimes shared in her letters. I very much enjoyed my visits with her over the years. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you, her family.
Mary Lee Tumbarello
Family
October 2, 2021
I always enjoyed Ramona and I know she will be missed.
B.J. Baxter
Family
October 1, 2021
Ramona was a truly beautiful lady inside and out. She and Max were friends of my parents over the years. Ramona was so gracious to visit my mother at Linden Court when she was there. She will be missed.
linda smith (Weil)
Friend
October 1, 2021
Ramona was such comfort during and after the passing of y mother, Betty
Burton. Her undying devotion to Alzheimer's was such a comfort to our family. She will be missed. Her spirit and lessons of life will always be remembered. She was a woman to look up to and appreciate. Sorry for your grief but just go with the good memories and she will always live on.
Judy Shepardson
Friend
October 1, 2021
Ramona was always so kind and uplifting!!! She did so much for so many in her humble way. We am sorry for your loss. Max was my buddy at Linden Manor when I would go see my mother, Betty Burton. He had not spoken for a long time and when I side hello the first time he responded with a surprising Hello! Ramona was flabbergasted and could not believe it. We became friends from that point on. She will be missed a great deal. Due to health issues I will not be able to attend her service tomorrow. For this I am deeply sorry. May God Bless and keep all of you during this time of loss. But what memories you have!!! Love and Prayers Janea and Jim
Janea and Jim Pinkerton
September 30, 2021
So sorry.
Marlene Gibson
Acquaintance
September 28, 2021
Ramona was simply amazing. She was so patient with me as a new lawyer. She taught me so much over the years, not just about practicing law but also about the people involved in all of the cases...and she remembered everyone. I will be forever grateful for her time shared with me.
Susan Williams
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss!
Katie Rosenthal
Friend
September 27, 2021
