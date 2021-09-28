I knew Ramona from the days we were children in Arapahoe through the later years when my wife and I would stop by to see her in North Platte. I want to commend the excellent review of her life in the obituary and to attest to some of the things mentioned there. Ramona was candid and forthright in everything she did and said, as far as I can remember, and very much into anything she was associated with. Whether it was cheerleading at Arapahoe High, or in the softball games that included anyone who was available and wanted to play on the vacant lot in our hometown, to participating in alumni events at AHS, or in her positions on public issues, one knew that when she committed, it was to the fullest. Looking back, I realize I was fortunate to have known her and to having enjoyed seeing and chatting with her over a lot of years. A good person and a life well-lived. Thank you for such a nice reminder of those occasions in the obituary.

John Lewis Friend October 13, 2021