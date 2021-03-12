Menu
Randall Brent George
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Randall Brent George, 74, of Hershey, peacefully passed from this earth on March 9, 2021, in his home north of Hershey. Randy was born to Walter and Dorothy George on Feb. 26, 1947, in North Platte and he lived in the Hershey area all his life. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1965 and then attended Chadron State College before returning home to help his father on the farm. In 1966, Randy married Patricia "Penny" LeRoy and to this union, two daughters, Kelly and Jo Lynn, were born. In December of 1973, Randy wed Carol Tridle and to this union, two more children, Ryan and Nikole, were born. Randy farmed and had his own construction business. He was a very talented woodworker, often making beautiful gifts for family members. Randy had a passion for flying that began when he was 5 years old. His father and neighbor took him for a ride in an Aeronca Champion and he was hooked for life! He later received both his private and commercial licenses through Clinch Flying Service of North Platte. Randy would frequently fly for his construction business using his own plane to meet with farmers to discuss their building plans, often using roads or pastures as landing strips. When he wasn't flying for business, Randy would take his family and friends up into the blue sky simply for the joy of it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy; and uncle, Gary Murphy. Left to share his memory and legacy is his wife, Carol of Hershey; sister, Carolyn (Steve) Parker of Cortland; daughters, Kelly (Dan) Travis of North Platte, Jo Lynn (Mark) Rupe of Hildreth and Nikole Schaetzle (fiancé, Steve Steck) of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Ryan (Heather) George of Hershey; and grandchildren, Taylor (Matt) Yonkers, Cole Rupe, Samantha (fiancé, Gus Husen) Travis, Eric Travis, Austin George and Aidan George; great-granddaughter, Rowan Grace Yonkers; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the National Association for Gun Rights or the Gun Owners of America. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. A celebration of Randy's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey. Inurnment will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Service
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Maria Lutheran Church
Hershey, NE
Odean Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Randy. You are in my prayers
Marta Tridle
May 7, 2021
Carol, Bill and I are to learn of your loss. We have been to Nevada to a wedding , heard the news when we returned. Our prayers and sympathy for you and your family. Love Marlene
Bill & Marlene Songster
March 21, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Wilma
Wilma Douty
March 16, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to all of the family!
Todd & Tanya Gayman
March 13, 2021
Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with your families now as you grieve your loss. May God wrap his arms around you and you can feel Randy with his wings ( he can continue to fly and I know he is loving it). Our hearts are aching and feel a loss but cherish all the pictures, memories and know he is always with you. And he is free God bless you. Bob and Anita Cummings
Bob and Anita Cummings
March 12, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for your family. So sorry for your loss
Jackie belka
March 12, 2021
