Randall Brent George, 74, of Hershey, peacefully passed from this earth on March 9, 2021, in his home north of Hershey. Randy was born to Walter and Dorothy George on Feb. 26, 1947, in North Platte and he lived in the Hershey area all his life. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1965 and then attended Chadron State College before returning home to help his father on the farm. In 1966, Randy married Patricia "Penny" LeRoy and to this union, two daughters, Kelly and Jo Lynn, were born. In December of 1973, Randy wed Carol Tridle and to this union, two more children, Ryan and Nikole, were born. Randy farmed and had his own construction business. He was a very talented woodworker, often making beautiful gifts for family members. Randy had a passion for flying that began when he was 5 years old. His father and neighbor took him for a ride in an Aeronca Champion and he was hooked for life! He later received both his private and commercial licenses through Clinch Flying Service of North Platte. Randy would frequently fly for his construction business using his own plane to meet with farmers to discuss their building plans, often using roads or pastures as landing strips. When he wasn't flying for business, Randy would take his family and friends up into the blue sky simply for the joy of it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy; and uncle, Gary Murphy. Left to share his memory and legacy is his wife, Carol of Hershey; sister, Carolyn (Steve) Parker of Cortland; daughters, Kelly (Dan) Travis of North Platte, Jo Lynn (Mark) Rupe of Hildreth and Nikole Schaetzle (fiancé, Steve Steck) of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Ryan (Heather) George of Hershey; and grandchildren, Taylor (Matt) Yonkers, Cole Rupe, Samantha (fiancé, Gus Husen) Travis, Eric Travis, Austin George and Aidan George; great-granddaughter, Rowan Grace Yonkers; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the National Association for Gun Rights or the Gun Owners of America. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. A celebration of Randy's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey. Inurnment will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2021.