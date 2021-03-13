Retired United States Air Force Major Ray Dean "Major Oz" Ostergard passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, in Woodland, California. Ray was the second child born to Danish immigrant Nels Ostergaard and his wife, Evelyn Dunlap Ostergaard on Jan. 19, 1940, in North Platte. He went through the North Platte school system. While Dean was in North Platte High School, his math teacher, Miss Morton, especially encouraged him. He graduated in 1957 and went to work as a filling station attendant at Toom and Jim's Mobil Station. He then worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a machinist. Dean enlisted in the Air Force in 1958. Shortly thereafter, he was sent to a top-secret squadron at McClellan AFB outside Sacramento where he was selected airman of the year. While there, he was offered an appointment to the Air Force Academy to the Cadet program at Harlingen, Texas. Dean chose the Cadet program and graduated as a navigator. He flew for Strategic Air Command on a KC 135 refueling tanker stationed at Loring AFB in Maine. Dean was married to Dona Elaine Thayer on Sept. 15, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in North Platte. They made their first home in Maine before being transferred to Castle AFB, California, and then to Sheppard AFB, Texas. Wendy Rochelle joined the family on Aug. 3, 1967. Dean entered pilot training while at Sheppard AFB. After pilot training, he was transferred to Travis AFB as part of the Military Airlift Command which transported troops and equipment to Vietnam. The next career stop was helicopter pilot training in Florida. This was before a year spent flying over Vietnam evacuating the wounded. When Dean came back stateside, he was stationed at F. E. Warren AFB outside Cheyenne, where he was assigned as transportation commander. He was then transferred to March AFB, Riverside, California, where he was on an Inspector General Team for the area west of the Mississippi River. After the Western and Eastern inspector teams were consolidated, Dean was transferred to Grand Forks, North Dakota, as commander of transportation. This involved transferring missiles around the country. Dean retired from the Air Force in 1978. He, Dona and Wendy returned to Northern California where Dean went to work for the Golden West Home Company. He then decided that he wanted to obtain a teaching credential. He got the teaching credential from California State University and started teaching computer classes at Woodland Community College. Dean was a 32nd Degree Master Mason and instructed degree work for the Scottish Rite Temple in Sacramento. He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Nelson; and sister, Karen Kay. He is survived by his wife, Dona; daughter, Wendy and her companion Patrick Beale; and grandsons, Ross Schmitt and Jacobe (Becka) Heath; brother, Terry (Diane) Ostergaard; nephew, Halsey (Rebecca); brothers-in-law, Dwain (Cathy) Thayer and Earnie (Carol) Thayer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2021.