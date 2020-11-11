Ray S. T. Snell, 81, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. He was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Hastings, the son of the late Samuel and Emma (Tresenriter) Snell. Ray grew up in North Platte and graduated from high school in 1957 from the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri. He loved the game of basketball and went on to play in college. Ray later earned his master's degree in education from Kansas State University. On March 17, 1957, in Oberlin, Kansas, Ray married his high school sweetheart, Loa Moore, and they both began their teaching careers, pouring their hearts into so many students over the next 35 years until retirement. Ray touched the lives of thousands of students as a physical education teacher and coach over the years. As the elementary physical education coordinator, Ray was a quiet and humble leader who mentored many PE teachers in the North Platte school system. His passion for exercise and fitness led to developing a unique fitness program for all the elementary schools, helping students achieve success at all grade levels. He and Loa had a love for family and fishing. Following retirement, they made it a priority to make regular fishing trips to "catch the big one" and spending time with family and friends. He continued to remain active by walking his dog, Mia, counting his thousands of steps every day. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Loa Snell; and sisters, Georgia Lerner and Esther Leach. Mr. Snell is survived by his three children, K. Dean (Cindy) Snell of Overland Park, Kansas, Jed (Peggy) Snell of Apple Valley, California, and Zoe (Dr. Bryce) Koelling of New Bloomfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Mark (Muriel) Snell of Raymore, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to the Lighthouse Prep Academy Athletic Department or Concord Baptist Church Media Ministry. Online condolences may be shared at woodsmemorialservices.com
. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City with Dr. Monte Shinkle officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the sanctuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Tyler M. Woods, funeral director, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.