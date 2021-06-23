Richard William Elson, 67, of Curtis, died June 13, 2021, in North Platte. Richard William Elson was born May 11, 1954, in McCook, to Tom and Merna Elson of Curtis. He came home to his sister, Beth, and brother, Dale. His brother Eldon was born in 1962. Dick died June 13, 2021, at Great Plains Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He died with a smile on his face and a look of peace. Dick was a lifelong resident of Curtis. Dick didn't know a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and he loved to talk. Dick loved history, politics, horses, hunting, farming, ranching, pheasants, buffalo grass, strawberries, chokecherries, Husker football and golf. He loved his roping horses, especially Honey. He loved his heeler dogs, especially Corky. Dick belonged to the Curtis roping club and he performed at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo roping calves for many years. Dick loved playing cards with his family and friends and especially loved winning their money. Dick enjoyed holidays where the family would gather to celebrate. He was very patriotic and loved his country. He loved cheering for his Huskers each football season. Dick was very close to his mother, Merna, and always made sure she had a bouquet of flowers every Mother's Day. Dick loved riding horses and Dancer was his favorite. He spent much of his earlier life on the back of the horse, even showing his nieces and nephews how to ride. He loved the farm and ranch. He believed in the conservation and preservation of the land. He spent time helping in the conservation program Loess Canyons Rangeland Alliance. He also helped with getting the Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course established in Curtis. He was an active sponsor of Pheasants Forever which helps promote the conservation of the pheasant population. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dale; and nephew, Travis Miller. He is survived by his special friend, Annie Tuma of St. Paul; his sister, Beth (Elson) Miller (Bob) of Pawnee City; sister-in-law, Lorinda of Curtis; brother, Eldon (Sue) of Curtis; his five oldest nieces who he considered his own children, Jennifer (Miller) Pugsley, Anita (Elson) Blum, Amanda Miller, Jody Elson and Lisa Elson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Loess Canyons Rangeland Alliance, Attn: Tell Deatrich, 13853 East Wells Road, Maywood, NE 69038; Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course, 1101 Arrowhead Meadows Drive, Curtis, NE 69025; or Pheasants Forever, Attn: Ryan Pate, PO Box 245 Curtis, NE 69025. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the First United Methodist Church, Curtis, with Pastor Tim McCrary officiating. Interment will follow at the Curtis Cemetery. A portion of Dick's ashes will be spread on his land the first day of pheasant season to honor the things that mattered most to Dick in his lifetime: family, traditions, heritage, land preservation and conservation, hunting and friends. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2021.