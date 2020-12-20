I am so heart broken to hear of Richard's passing. He was my first love in high school, and through out our lives we would come together randomly. He supported me, held my hand when my brother Chris was killed. He was by my side in the hospital when I was deathly ill. We were even engaged briefly in 2000 but couldn't get things on track to make it to the alter. When I was deep into my addiction he would rescue me when I had nowhere to go. I went away for 9 months and got sober but he was off doing other things. I have often wondered about him and always say a prayer for him. I am very sad but pray that he had abundant joy and happiness in the end. I'm sure his Momma is overjoyed to see her boy again. God bless him and all of his family and friends. You gave me great joy in my life often and believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself. Thank you Richard. Love you XOXO,

Laura Ore (forever your auraLay)

Laura Barb Friend December 29, 2020