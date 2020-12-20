To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Richard had been one of the very few positive mentors I've ever had so far in this decelent world of which we live in, that actually spoke with words that carried weight, truth, and integrity which now days is almost unheard of. For as briefly as we knew each other, Richard would be one of the very few people that I'd say has earned my complete and utter blind loyalty which for me, carries massive weight and trust that only one other person has managed to do. What ever path he's taking on the other side will have my full support.
Christian Swoboda
Coworker
March 14, 2021
Richard was a member of the Englewood High School "Pirate" Band of which I was the director. Richard was a very talented individual. He played trombone, sang, and acted in plays and musicals. Many will remember him. It is so sad that this wonderful young man had to leave us at such a young age. Students are not supposed to die before their teachers. His life was cut too short. My sympathy and prayers go out to his family. He will be greatly missed! May he rest in peace!
Jess Gerardi
December 30, 2020
What a talented young man he was in HS. I did a couple plays with him. Heart felt condolences and prayers to the family.
Beth Belt
Friend
December 30, 2020
I am so heart broken to hear of Richard's passing. He was my first love in high school, and through out our lives we would come together randomly. He supported me, held my hand when my brother Chris was killed. He was by my side in the hospital when I was deathly ill. We were even engaged briefly in 2000 but couldn't get things on track to make it to the alter. When I was deep into my addiction he would rescue me when I had nowhere to go. I went away for 9 months and got sober but he was off doing other things. I have often wondered about him and always say a prayer for him. I am very sad but pray that he had abundant joy and happiness in the end. I'm sure his Momma is overjoyed to see her boy again. God bless him and all of his family and friends. You gave me great joy in my life often and believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself. Thank you Richard. Love you XOXO, Laura Ore (forever your auraLay)
Laura Barb
Friend
December 29, 2020
Richie, for the last couple of years I've been looking for you. I knew you were in Nebraska, but that's all I knew. Laura and I wanted to visit you. I'm sorry we didn't try harder. Rest in peace my friend, show the spiritual world how to tear it up! I you, buddie.
Sharon Monnett Slifka
December 29, 2020
Richard Al Gaskill was the only child of Richard and Janice Sipes Gaskill. He was adored by his mother and father, and loved by all. It was shocking and very sad to learn of his passing. I know he had a wonderful childhood, shared with all his family and friends. The last years of his life were a special blessing to him. He was active, enjoying life and making plans. We will miss Richard very much. Rest in peace, Richie. Aunt Marlene Sipes Sweeney
Marlene Sipes Sweeney
Family
December 26, 2020
Offering sorrow and condolences for the loss of a very special person. He will be missed
Tereaa Dugan
December 22, 2020
So sad for all his family and anyone who knew Richey,he was a great guy,sorry he passed so young.