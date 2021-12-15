Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Lee Barge
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
Richard Lee Barge, 50, of Sentinel, Oklahoma, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident near Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2021. He was born to Donald and Vyonda (Montgomery) Barge on Feb. 13, 1971, in Denver. He attended Oregon-Lynn Community College, and then joined the United States Navy. He is preceded in death by his mother; father; and daughter, Stormy Barge. He is survived by his wife, Ashley of Sentinel; uncle, Butch (Andrea) Barge of North Platte; children, Wyatt (Hailey) Piper of Lakewood, Washington, Lane (Hannah Durbin) of Bend, Oregon, and Donald Pace of Camp Pendleton, California; and grandchildren, Owen Pace and Fae Piper. Ray & Martha's Funeral Home, Sentinel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.