Richard Lee Barge, 50, of Sentinel, Oklahoma, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident near Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2021. He was born to Donald and Vyonda (Montgomery) Barge on Feb. 13, 1971, in Denver. He attended Oregon-Lynn Community College, and then joined the United States Navy. He is preceded in death by his mother; father; and daughter, Stormy Barge. He is survived by his wife, Ashley of Sentinel; uncle, Butch (Andrea) Barge of North Platte; children, Wyatt (Hailey) Piper of Lakewood, Washington, Lane (Hannah Durbin) of Bend, Oregon, and Donald Pace of Camp Pendleton, California; and grandchildren, Owen Pace and Fae Piper. Ray & Martha's Funeral Home, Sentinel, is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2021.