Richard D. McClellen
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Richard D. McClellen, 87, life-long resident of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, at Centennial Park. He was born on Oct. 14, 1934, to Floyd and Opal (Kuglar) McClellen in North Platte. He was married on June 9, 1956, to the love of his life, Dolores Bednar, and to that union they were blessed with two daughters. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. He was a manager with Carl Anderson's Auto Parts store in North Platte for many years. He then owned and operated The Small Engine Shop in North Platte until his retirement. He was a member of the Jaycees Club for many years. Richard loved woodworking and enjoyed working in his home woodshop. He loved reading books and listening to books on tape, as well as technology so he could keep in touch with his granddaughters. He was an amazing writer and poet. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceding him in death were his parents, Floyd and Opal; and brother, Gerald McClellen. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Dolores; daughters, Susan (Steve) Everett of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Carol (Jerry) Murtaugh of Omaha; granddaughters, Amanda and Emily; and brother, Lyle (Kay) McClellen of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740 or online at donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Per Richard's wishes, there will be no services. Carpenter Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 14, 2021.
You and your family have certainly been in my thoughts and prayers during your time of loss of Rich. It was my experience 21 years ago that so much happened at once that it was almost a blur. It is that time when you realize that favorite chair of his will always remain empty and that he is not there to share thoughts that it is good to know that people are thinking of you and praying you will find peace. May you be granted the strength to face new beginnings.
Kathryn Murtaugh
Family
December 22, 2021
Dee, Hello from Georgia. Our condolences on Rich’s death. We feel like we have been in your lives for at least the last 37 years because Jerry and Carol have kept us abreast of your life with Rich. Our 37 is good but living the sacrament of marriage for 65 years is great! Congratulations. We know that you and Rich did almost all activities together especially since you retired from nursing. Not having Rich in your home will be an adjustment. Signs of his presence will no doubt be both in your house and outside in your yard. We enjoyed your segment in Emily and Harrison’s proposal video. We know that Rich had many interests and some of them became limited due to his poor eyesight. His desire to learn and use technology to continue communicating with your daughters, son-in-laws and beautiful granddaughters was admirable and appreciated. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support Carol, Jerry, Amanda and Emily as needed. Love, Mike and Sue Murtaugh
Mike and Sue Murtaugh
Family
December 22, 2021
Aunt Dee,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. He will be deeply missed. I loved seeing you and uncle Rich together (Walmart)! As a matter of fact you were never apart!! We have great memories from all the special Christmas's at grandma and grandpa's and Halloween trick -or- treating! Your love was very evident! 65 years of celebrating Life is a milestone many never make it to. He will always be close in spirit! I know first hand how your heart feels. God will see you through. Take care. Love you Cathy and family
Cathy Hiatt
Family
December 15, 2021
You and your are in my thought´s and prayers Sending love and hugs
Deb Erickson
December 14, 2021
