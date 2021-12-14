Richard D. McClellen, 87, life-long resident of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, at Centennial Park. He was born on Oct. 14, 1934, to Floyd and Opal (Kuglar) McClellen in North Platte. He was married on June 9, 1956, to the love of his life, Dolores Bednar, and to that union they were blessed with two daughters. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. He was a manager with Carl Anderson's Auto Parts store in North Platte for many years. He then owned and operated The Small Engine Shop in North Platte until his retirement. He was a member of the Jaycees Club for many years. Richard loved woodworking and enjoyed working in his home woodshop. He loved reading books and listening to books on tape, as well as technology so he could keep in touch with his granddaughters. He was an amazing writer and poet. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceding him in death were his parents, Floyd and Opal; and brother, Gerald McClellen. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Dolores; daughters, Susan (Steve) Everett of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Carol (Jerry) Murtaugh of Omaha; granddaughters, Amanda and Emily; and brother, Lyle (Kay) McClellen of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740 or online at donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 14, 2021.