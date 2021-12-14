Dee, Hello from Georgia. Our condolences on Rich’s death. We feel like we have been in your lives for at least the last 37 years because Jerry and Carol have kept us abreast of your life with Rich. Our 37 is good but living the sacrament of marriage for 65 years is great! Congratulations. We know that you and Rich did almost all activities together especially since you retired from nursing. Not having Rich in your home will be an adjustment. Signs of his presence will no doubt be both in your house and outside in your yard. We enjoyed your segment in Emily and Harrison’s proposal video. We know that Rich had many interests and some of them became limited due to his poor eyesight. His desire to learn and use technology to continue communicating with your daughters, son-in-laws and beautiful granddaughters was admirable and appreciated. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support Carol, Jerry, Amanda and Emily as needed. Love, Mike and Sue Murtaugh

Mike and Sue Murtaugh Family December 22, 2021