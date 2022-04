Richard Anthony Navarrete Richard Anthony Navarrete, 62, of North Platte, died April 12, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the North Platte Berean Church. Visitation is noon to 7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2022.