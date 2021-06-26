Menu
Richard John ""Dick"" Sedlacek
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Richard "Dick" John Sedlacek left this earth and joined his Heavenly Father on June 23, 2021. He was born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Crete, in a home he playfully referred to as "The Shrine." The family, father, John, mother, Louise, and two younger brothers, William and Glenn, moved to Clatonia when Dick was 15 years old. This is where he met the love of his life and his soulmate, Patty Joy "Pat" Kindschi. They were high school sweethearts and married in June 1952. They recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Dick attended Doane College, graduating in 1952 with a degree in education. It was at Doane that he performed in the Hill Top Four barbershop quartet. They performed at Nebraska high schools recruiting students for Doane. Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1952 and was assigned to Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, for basic training. He was then transferred to Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. Pat joined him there, where they lived until Dick was honorably discharged in 1954. Dick and Pat then moved back to Crete where Dick began his career in education by teaching English at Crete Senior High School. He continued his education by completing a master's degree in administration, and he became principal at Crete Junior High. Shortly thereafter, he became principal at Crete Senior High. In 1956, Dick became a father to Douglas Richard. Two years later, daughter Chery Ann was born. In 1965, Dick and family moved to North Platte where he became principal of North Platte Senior High School. He was principal there until 1989. He spent 35 years in education. To say he loved being a principal is an understatement. It was his passion, and it defined him. During his time as principal, he belonged to the Nebraska State Education Association, NEA, Nebraska Governor's Task Force on Excellence in Education, honorary life member of the PTA, the National Association of Secondary School Principals and the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Elks, American Legion, Nebraska Schoolmasters and a 53-year member of the Noon Rotary Club, where he was the oldest member. He and Pat were co-chairs of the 1983 United Way drive. The only thing Dick loved more than being a principal and a father was being a grandfather. The sun rose and set on his grandchildren. He was so excited when he found out he was going to be a "PaPa." His other loves were his boat and his cabin at Lake Maloney. If you put the grandchildren together with him at the lake, he was truly in heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Sedlacek; and his brother, Glenn Sedlacek. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sedlacek; his children, Doug (Cheryl) Sedlacek and Chery (Kelly) Schilling; three grandchildren, Kelley Sedlacek (George) Hunt, Kristi Schilling, and Ryan (Kelli) Schilling; brother, William (Betty) Sedlacek; sister-in-law, Kay Sedlacek; nieces, Deb Leibel, Karen Nichols and Nadine (Bobby) Paugh; and nephews, Gregg Sedlacek and Russel (Tracey) Runty. Memorials are suggested to the Richard Sedlacek Education Fund at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the First United Methodist Church in North Platte with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors provided by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Service
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Jun
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
North Platte, NE
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Sedlacek’s passing. Please know his family will be in my prayers.
Peggy Oltmans
Friend
July 22, 2021
Principal Sedlacek was always smiling and stood tall as he walked the hallwaysgenuinely concerned for the wellbeing of all. He blessed my life.
Class of ‘76
Marla Stoddard Haines
July 12, 2021
In the early 1950's my father Don sang tenor in a Doane barbershop quartet alongside the talented bass voice Dick Sedlacek. From the Hilltop Four began a friendship between Don, Nancy, Dick and Pat that included weddings and vacations over the decades. My condolences and prayers to the family.

Peace, Love and Blessings, Susan Goodrich
Susan Goodrich
Friend
July 5, 2021
I will always remember Mr. Sedlacek with fond memories. It was such a joy and honor to work in the office and get to know him. He was a great listener and helped me through some tough times in High School. I always enjoyed seeing him downtown when I worked at the Shepherds Christian store in later years. He had a wonderful, warm smile. Class of 1973
Janice Huber
July 3, 2021
I send heartfelt condolences to all of Mr. Sedlacek's family. Praying God will comfort you in your loss. What a beautiful video tribute to a man admired and appreciated by so many! Class of '77
Lori (Peters) Kennedy
Student
June 30, 2021
Truly sorry for your loss. I always thought he was a support for the students. He towered above me and others in height and I thought of him as a daunting person until you got to know him. He was a big softy. He loved his job and it showed in his giant smile he gave you when talking to you. I hope your memories bring you great comfort. Class of 1983
Melinda Sharp
School
June 29, 2021
We have such fond memories of Mr. Sedlacek. So grateful for his impact on our lives. (NPHS Classes of 1976 & 1977)
Dusty and Valerie (Stevens) Rhodes
School
June 28, 2021
RIP, Mr. Sedlacek. I’m from the class of 1966 and you were one of the speakers at our 40th class reunionbringing the house down with your comments about the mini-skirts of the sixties! You also reminded us that we were the first class of seniors when you took the position as principal at NPHS. Thanks for the memories!
With sympathy,
Carolyn Webb Anderson
Carolyn Webb Anderson
Student
June 28, 2021
I remember in my senior year at NPHS, the school had added the old junior high to enlarge the school. I was always late to 2nd period and my teacher complained to Mr S. When he talked to me about it, I invited him to walk it with me. He met me outside that classroom when the bell rang and we walked the 4 blocks from the east side to 2nd floor west side. We only had 4 minutes to accomplish this through crowded halls and the bottleneck between buildings. The bell rang as we were climbing the stairs to the 2nd floor. He told my teacher to stop reporting me as "tardy" and that was the end of that. Great man....truly listened to his students.
Sue Giglio Boyle. Class of 1979
Student
June 27, 2021
Deepest condolences to Mr. Sedlacek's family. He was one of a kind. He was so professional and at the same time was so kind. I always admired him and felt we were the luckiest students to have him as our Principal. May God hold you in the palm of His hand as you say farewell. Rest in Peace, Mr. Sedlacek.
Peggy Eaton Tanner
Student
June 26, 2021
Sed would probably say -NO- don't ask Charlie ! My late husband Bruce Hoye & I were neighbors - friends. Remember playing cards & Sed was SO upset one night playing cards - he took the cards & threw them into the fireplace !!! HE did what the rest of us wanted to do. Both he & Pat very special people. He will be missed. I KNOW Bruce would have more than a few comments. He always did.
Sed is remembered always as gentleman - for sure.
Rest in peace Sed --- Charlie
Charlene Hoye
Friend
June 26, 2021
Cheryl, I am sorry for your loss. Your dad was such a kind man and cared so much about all of us at school. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shari Yocum Neth
June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mr. Sed's passing. He was my Crete High School principal and I remember him as a very caring person who had a wish for the best for his students. -- Vicky Kobes, CHS Class of 65
Vicky Kobes
Student
June 26, 2021
He was so calm and caring He would laugh. Imagine the talent it took to be a principal that had to uphold RULES so conservative that if a boy didn´t have a belt on he would be sent home...OR a girl had to kneel and her skirt hem had to touch the floor. What a man of character he was as he never angered us. He handled things with grace. Later in life we would socialize at Nebraskaland Days and he was FUN!!! He was special!
Chris Farley (67)
School
June 26, 2021
Mr Sedlacek left a strong impression on me as someone in education who cared. He leaves a legacy to be proud of at NPHS. My condolences to his family. Deb Hinman Prange Class of 82
Deb Hinman Prange
School
June 26, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family. Mr. Sedlacek will always be remembered for being a fantastic person. He touched and impacted so many.
Ken Wederski
School
June 26, 2021
Condolences to Mr. Sedlacek's family. North Platte was enhanced by his presence and is diminished by his loss. Ronda Goff Wilson, Class of 1969
Ronda Wilson
June 26, 2021
Mr. Sedlacek was the best principal. - Class of 1982
Karen Lauer
Friend
June 25, 2021
Dick Sedlachek always had a smile on his face, so the students at NPHS felt his warm friendliness every day. But more than his laughter, I'll never forget how his brown leather shoes hit the shiny hallway floor so swiftly as he came running to help me after I collapsed one day. His sincere concern and sense of urgency made me realize how much he cared for his students. I regret not being able to tell him how much his kindness stayed with me throughout my life. Instead I am grateful for the opportunity to have 100 trees planted in memory of him, knowing this grove will do its part to make the world a better place for all of us, like he did. (class of 1981)
Cheryl Okubo
Student
June 25, 2021
Mr. Sedlacek was truly the best principal a school could have, he was a great role model for many students, a caring and loving person. I always knew he had our best interests at heart. Rest in peace and God be with your wife and family as they readjust to life without you.
Dorothy Schreyer class of 1976
School
June 25, 2021
So respected this man. My Principal in Crete. Kind and always respectful of everyone no matter what. Influenced me to love reading! Casey (Riley) Amen 1961
Kaye Amen
School
June 25, 2021
Mr. Sedlacek was not only the principal every Crete High School student could trust, he was a wonderful English teacher my senior year. So glad he was a calming presence during the early 1960s. His office door was always open . . . Our loss was North Platte's gain as evidenced by the sentiments expressed. A true gentleman; a mentor; a protector--"one of a kind"! Cheryl Novak Tesar--CHS Class of 1965
Cheryl Tesar
Student
June 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. He will leave his legacy at NPHS. He touched so many lives and made at difference in North Platte.
Robin Brown Class of 1981
School
June 25, 2021
Mr Sedlacek took me to the Rotary meeting every wednesday when I was a Dutch Exchange student in 1980/1981. I had good conversaties with Mr Sedlacek and I felt at home at school and at the Rotary meetings because of him. He is one of those people that make a difference in a childs life. I am glad and grateful I came to his school. He was a true principal to me.
Carin Jongen - the Netherlands
School
June 25, 2021
Mr. Sedlacek was an amazing mentor and friend to so many students. I will never think of him that I don't think of his announcemenys every morning and Zig Ziggler. May God bless his family.
Jodi Piester Dannar, class of 1985
Student
June 24, 2021
I hope your memories of him will wrap you with love. My memories are of a great man that inspired me and so many students to work hard and be better people! His kindness will always be remembered by so many!!! He was an awesome principal!!
Kathy (McCall) Westman
School
June 24, 2021
Thank you for making a difference in so many lives and in mine.
Laurie Balerud (Class of 76)
Student
June 24, 2021
Rip sir you were one of the greatest men and role models. Alway fair and cared so much for all your students. You will be missed. Prayers for the family and friends May God be with you all.
Cindy Wilson Kadin (class of 76)
Student
June 24, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Elaine Gosnell
June 24, 2021
Rest in Peace. Class of 1975 of North Platte High. A very nice man and an excellent principal. Sympathy to the family.
Sherry (Gale) Westendorf
Student
June 24, 2021
Our sympathies and prayers to Mr. Sedlacek's family. He was an inspiration to a lot of students. I enjoyed seeing and talking with him in the halls. He will be missed!
Mark Voris
June 24, 2021
He was one of the best! He always had a smile on his face and such a gentleman! NPHS will never be the same. Love hugs and prayers to the families.
Karma Plantz Bomberger
School
June 24, 2021
What a life! He influenced and encouraged so many! Mr. Sed saw me playing piano when I was still in junior high and told me he couldn't wait until I got to high school, and then continued to offer personal support and encouragement throughout my time there. And I believe he did that for everyone! What a dear man. I wish you comfort and hearts at peace during this time of loss.
Deb
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He was the best Principal ever. Rest in Peace.
Denniece McCarty
School
June 24, 2021
