Richard "Dick" John Sedlacek left this earth and joined his Heavenly Father on June 23, 2021. He was born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Crete, in a home he playfully referred to as "The Shrine." The family, father, John, mother, Louise, and two younger brothers, William and Glenn, moved to Clatonia when Dick was 15 years old. This is where he met the love of his life and his soulmate, Patty Joy "Pat" Kindschi. They were high school sweethearts and married in June 1952. They recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Dick attended Doane College, graduating in 1952 with a degree in education. It was at Doane that he performed in the Hill Top Four barbershop quartet. They performed at Nebraska high schools recruiting students for Doane. Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1952 and was assigned to Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, for basic training. He was then transferred to Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. Pat joined him there, where they lived until Dick was honorably discharged in 1954. Dick and Pat then moved back to Crete where Dick began his career in education by teaching English at Crete Senior High School. He continued his education by completing a master's degree in administration, and he became principal at Crete Junior High. Shortly thereafter, he became principal at Crete Senior High. In 1956, Dick became a father to Douglas Richard. Two years later, daughter Chery Ann was born. In 1965, Dick and family moved to North Platte where he became principal of North Platte Senior High School. He was principal there until 1989. He spent 35 years in education. To say he loved being a principal is an understatement. It was his passion, and it defined him. During his time as principal, he belonged to the Nebraska State Education Association, NEA, Nebraska Governor's Task Force on Excellence in Education, honorary life member of the PTA, the National Association of Secondary School Principals and the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Elks, American Legion, Nebraska Schoolmasters and a 53-year member of the Noon Rotary Club, where he was the oldest member. He and Pat were co-chairs of the 1983 United Way drive. The only thing Dick loved more than being a principal and a father was being a grandfather. The sun rose and set on his grandchildren. He was so excited when he found out he was going to be a "PaPa." His other loves were his boat and his cabin at Lake Maloney. If you put the grandchildren together with him at the lake, he was truly in heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Sedlacek; and his brother, Glenn Sedlacek. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sedlacek; his children, Doug (Cheryl) Sedlacek and Chery (Kelly) Schilling; three grandchildren, Kelley Sedlacek (George) Hunt, Kristi Schilling, and Ryan (Kelli) Schilling; brother, William (Betty) Sedlacek; sister-in-law, Kay Sedlacek; nieces, Deb Leibel, Karen Nichols and Nadine (Bobby) Paugh; and nephews, Gregg Sedlacek and Russel (Tracey) Runty. Memorials are suggested to the Richard Sedlacek Education Fund at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the First United Methodist Church in North Platte with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors provided by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2021.