Dick Sedlachek always had a smile on his face, so the students at NPHS felt his warm friendliness every day. But more than his laughter, I'll never forget how his brown leather shoes hit the shiny hallway floor so swiftly as he came running to help me after I collapsed one day. His sincere concern and sense of urgency made me realize how much he cared for his students. I regret not being able to tell him how much his kindness stayed with me throughout my life. Instead I am grateful for the opportunity to have 100 trees planted in memory of him, knowing this grove will do its part to make the world a better place for all of us, like he did. (class of 1981)

Cheryl Okubo Student June 25, 2021