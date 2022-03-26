Menu
Richard Louis "Rick" Terry
Richard Louis "Rick" Terry, 63, of North Platte, passed away March 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on Oct. 30, 1958, to Glen and Harriet (Stimson) Adams in Los Angeles. Rick graduated from high school in Prunedale, California, with the class of 1977. He lived in Salt Lake City and married Tina Kramer on Oct. 10, 1997, in Salt Lake City. The couple continued to live there until moving to North Platte in 2021. Rick will be remembered as a giving person who had a passion for helping people, especially those who wanted to keep their independence. He loved his family and was the second of six children. Preceding him in death was his father, Glen Adams. Survivors include wife, Tina of North Platte; mother, Harriet Sharples of Kansas City, Missouri; siblings, Mike (Diana) Terry of Tigard, Oregon, Barbara (Mike) Roden of Pocatello, Idaho, Kathy (Ron) Hansen of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Lenny Terry of Salt Lake City and Wendy (John) Hicks of Kansas City; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Memorials are suggested in his name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Hatheway officiating. Burial will follow at the McCain Cemetery, near Stapleton. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. before the service. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Matt and I were talking about our favorite things about Uncle Rick. We both lit up while remembering his laugh. He had a deep belly laugh that made everyone in the room laugh with him we wished we had a video of his laugh.
Genevive Hainline
Family
March 25, 2022
I love you so much uncle Rick and we miss you dearly, I’m glad you are not in pain and in a better place and we will keep your memories and great times close to our hearts! Love you and may you be happy!
Mason Roden
Family
March 25, 2022
Even though we knew you would be leaving this earth and all of us soon, it still hurts like crazy. I sure will miss you Bubba. Your beautiful smile that went from ear to ear. Your easy going personality and your hugs. I will hold on to our memories until that glorious day when we meet again. Sleep in Peace big brother.
Barbara Terry Roden
Sister
March 25, 2022
Tina,
So sorry for your loss.
Matt and Kim Kramer
March 24, 2022
