Rick Mathews, of North Platte, peacefully passed away at home on Jan. 11, 2022, at the age of 70. Rick was born to Calvin and Carolyn (Martin) Mathews on March 1, 1951, in Imperial. He grew up in Ogallala and graduated from Campion Academy in Colorado. After high school, Rick returned to Ogallala and married Pamela Hope Gregory on Feb. 5, 1971. They moved to Denver for a short time and Rick sold mobile homes and worked at Jerry's Style-Opedic Shoe Store. The couple returned to Nebraska where Rick ran a gas station/convenience store in Enders for his brother-in-law for a year before moving back to Ogallala. Rick then worked at Tastee Snack for a little while before he and Pam bought the business and ran it for 15 years. The couple eventually moved to North Platte. Rick worked for various places including Bankers Life and Causality, but he enjoyed being a business owner and cooking, so he bought Sno White in Sutherland and has operated it every summer since 2000. Rick was a member of the Elks and Jaycees. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Royals and Creighton basketball. He enjoyed golfing, trap shooting and especially loved being around his family. Rick was a great husband, dad and grandpa who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Carolyn. Rick leaves behind his wife, Pam of North Platte; their children, Sean (Jacqueline) Mathews of Lakeland, Florida, Billie Jo (Chuck) Littell of Maywood, Rickie (Erica) Mathews of North Platte and Cicely (Derek) McDaniels of Lubbock, Texas; 14 grandchildren, Hunter (Lisa), Quinn, Crew, Kennedy, Peyton (Taylor), Dalton, Dayne, Devon, Drew, Saige (Jaden), Sumar, Stone, Pierce and Finn; great-grandson, Bentley and another on the way; his sister, Diane (William) Armstrong of Ogallala; and other family members. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 13, 2022.