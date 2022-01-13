Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rick Matthews
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Rick Mathews, of North Platte, peacefully passed away at home on Jan. 11, 2022, at the age of 70. Rick was born to Calvin and Carolyn (Martin) Mathews on March 1, 1951, in Imperial. He grew up in Ogallala and graduated from Campion Academy in Colorado. After high school, Rick returned to Ogallala and married Pamela Hope Gregory on Feb. 5, 1971. They moved to Denver for a short time and Rick sold mobile homes and worked at Jerry's Style-Opedic Shoe Store. The couple returned to Nebraska where Rick ran a gas station/convenience store in Enders for his brother-in-law for a year before moving back to Ogallala. Rick then worked at Tastee Snack for a little while before he and Pam bought the business and ran it for 15 years. The couple eventually moved to North Platte. Rick worked for various places including Bankers Life and Causality, but he enjoyed being a business owner and cooking, so he bought Sno White in Sutherland and has operated it every summer since 2000. Rick was a member of the Elks and Jaycees. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Royals and Creighton basketball. He enjoyed golfing, trap shooting and especially loved being around his family. Rick was a great husband, dad and grandpa who will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Carolyn. Rick leaves behind his wife, Pam of North Platte; their children, Sean (Jacqueline) Mathews of Lakeland, Florida, Billie Jo (Chuck) Littell of Maywood, Rickie (Erica) Mathews of North Platte and Cicely (Derek) McDaniels of Lubbock, Texas; 14 grandchildren, Hunter (Lisa), Quinn, Crew, Kennedy, Peyton (Taylor), Dalton, Dayne, Devon, Drew, Saige (Jaden), Sumar, Stone, Pierce and Finn; great-grandson, Bentley and another on the way; his sister, Diane (William) Armstrong of Ogallala; and other family members. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Jan
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God's Hand bring comfort to a very wonderful family. Prayers
Matt
Friend
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results