Robert "Bob" Dillin, 87, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Bob was born April 1, 1933, in Maxwell to Frank and Lousie Dillin. Bob graduated in 1951 and worked on the Pawnee Springs Ranch until 1956. In 1957, Bob married Bonnie Lukowski and they moved to Keystone to manage the Hansen Ranch. Bob was manager of the ranch for 38 years and during this time they had three children, Amy, Barbara and Clark. Bob served as secretary for District 12 Keystone School Board for 11 years, 4-H leader for 8 years and secretary of the Ogallala Fair Board for 17 years. Bob and Bonnie moved to Amarillo in 1993 and worked for Plum Creek Pharmaceuticals packaging and delivering to veterinary clinics and feedlot operations. Bob loved his family, knew good people, good cattle and good horses and was fortunate to enjoy them all during his life. Bob is preceded in death by his wife in 2004; and daughter, Barbara Wagner in 2012. Survivors include daughter, Amy Hibner of Amarillo; son, Clark (Elizabeth) Dillin of Amarillo; grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor and Darci; and three great-grandchildren.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2020.