Robert Dean "Bob" Bowker Robert Dean "Bob" Bowker, 80, of North Platte, died April 17, 2022. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation is before the service at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements. A light dinner will follow the graveside service at Cody Park on the east side by the train display.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2022.