Robert Dean "Bob" Bowker
Robert Dean "Bob" Bowker Robert Dean "Bob" Bowker, 80, of North Platte, died April 17, 2022. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation is before the service at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements. A light dinner will follow the graveside service at Cody Park on the east side by the train display.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Apr
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
