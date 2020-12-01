Robert G. "Bob" Peterson, Jr., 77, of Fremont, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper. Bob was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Omaha to Robert G. Sr. and Maxown H. (Potts) Peterson. He grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1962. He attended UNL and played football for the Huskers and graduated in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He was a sales manager for International Harvester Co. in Omaha from 1967-1971 prior to moving to North Platte and buying Western International Inc. Bob married Rita M. Robinson in 1987 in North Platte. In 1993 he sold the business and went to Fremont. He worked at Larsen International in Fremont from 1993-2003 and then Werner Trucking in Omaha from 2003 until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of Lifegate Church in Omaha. His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Rita of Fremont; son, John (Jenny) Zachry of North Platte; daughters, Melissa (Kelly) Vande Mheen of Omaha, Rebecca (Mark) McCarville of Queen Creek, Arizona, Jamie (Joju) Thomas of New York and Allison (Ted) Peters of Elkhorn; and 11 grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or Lifegate Church in Fremont. Online condolences may be shared at mosermemorialchapels.com
. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. The service will be livestreamed at mosermemorialchapels.com
. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Mosers Memorial Chapel.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.