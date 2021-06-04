Robert Cruse Harper, 92, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away on March 2, 2021. He was born April 6, 1928, to Alan Herbert and Amelia (Cruse) Harper in their home. Robert attended North Platte High School, graduating in 1946. Following high school, he proudly served a tour in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged at the rank of Seaman First Class (S1Y0). He worked for many years as a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad, until his retirement. Robert enjoyed flying his airplane and loved the outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing, hunting and scuba diving. He frequented his fishing camps in Canada and his place in Show Low, Arizona, during the summers. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alan, Ed, Chris and Leonard; daughter, Beverly; grandson, Jason Harper; and wife, Beulah. Robert is survived by his daughter, Carlene Russell of Pleasant Hill, Iowa; his son, Bob (Kathy Verdino) Harper of Sun City, Arizona; grandchildren, Rob Harper, April (Chuck) Ascheman, Steven (Rachel) Russell and David (Ashley) Russell; great-grandchildren, Shannon Harper, Valerie Harper, Desiree Harper, Ava Ascheman, Logan Ascheman, Jazdia Ascheman, Marie Ascheman, Azura Parsons, Zoey Russell, Tessa Russell and Hannah Russell; great-great-grandson, Cooper Enyeart and another one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. There will be a gathering at the North Platte Eagles Club following the ceremony.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2021.