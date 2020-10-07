Robert L. "Bob" Decker, 90, of Kearney, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Robert Lincoln "Bob" Decker was born Feb. 12, 1930, in North Platte to John M. and Irma M. (Hoy) Decker. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 1949. Bob enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard in 1947 in North Platte. He proudly served for 18 years reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. On Oct. 15, 1950, he was united in marriage to Virginia McFarland at the First Christian Church in North Platte. The couple would have celebrated 70 years of marriage later this month. Bob worked as a clerk at Lyons' IGA in North Platte and then at Heinz Co. for a short while before returning to Lyons' IGA. About a year later, he went to work full-time for the Nebraska National Guard as an administrative assistant for a few years. He returned to Lyons' IGA as assistant manager. Bob later worked at Coca-Cola foods division for several years before retiring in 1990. Bob continued to sell coffee for different companies before fully retiring in 1993. Bob loved to fish, hunt, camp, garden and bird watch. In his younger years, he and Virginia loved to dance. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Claire Altizer; brother, Walter Decker; son-in-law, Michael Albrecht; and grandsons, Kenneth Albrecht and Jesse Decker. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia Decker of Kearney; children, John (Valarie) Decker of Fort Lupton, Colorado, Connie Decker Ullman of Kearney and Linda Albrecht of Kearney; grandchildren, Robert Decker, Sally (Ben) Swift, Sarah (Adam) Still, MaryAnn (Kevin) Curtis, Timothy (Heather) Ullman, Gregory Ullman, Matthew (Mindy) Ullman, Stacia Zimmerman, Paula (Brad) Kraft, Karen (Kasey) Frye and Amy Kroll; 39 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Taylor of North Platte; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at osrfh.com
. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor John Gosswein officiating. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2020.