Robert Gail Landberg
Robert Gail Landberg passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, in North Platte. Bob was born on July 16, 1934, in Pierce County to Oliver "Gleason" and Evelyn (McKenzie) Landberg. He grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School in 1952. Bob went to Norfolk Junior College and then enlisted in the Navy, where he was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and Norfolk, Virginia. On June 12, 1955, Bob married Laura Burns. After his time in the Navy, he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in music education. Bob and Laura had four children, Diane, Deborah, Robert and Denise. Bob was a vocal music teacher in schools in Nebraska including Clarkson, Plainview, District 44 in Omaha, Springfield Platteview and after teaching at Mid Plains Community College in North Platte, he retired. Bob was known for his beautiful tenor voice, having sung in many choirs and quartets, including the Gospelaires. In his later years, he sang with the Heartland Singers. Fishing was his passion. He fished from Florida to Alaska with the Oregon coast being one of his favorite fishing places. An avid walker, Bob walked every day at a designated time, no matter where he was. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary L. Landberg; son-in-law, Steven Jergensen; and fishing buddy, Frank Cupak. Surviving are his children, Laura Landberg, Diane Jergensen (Michael) Wright of Omaha, Deborah Wentling of Orleans, Robert P. Landberg and Denise (David) Refior from North Platte; grandchildren, Adam Olson, Charissa (Matthew) Nuttleman, Laura Smith, Kirsten (Jacob) Ritter, Patrick (Danielle) Caswell, Christopher (Renea) Caswell, Austin (Crystal) Refior, Emily (Chance) Refior, Daniel Wright, Matthew Refior and Joseph Wright; twelve great-grandchildren; and special friend, Ian Smith of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation. Condolences may be sent to Carpenter Memorial Chapel or shared online at carpentermemorial.com. A celebration of Bob's life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the First Baptist Church in North Platte with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel (Memorial Book Signing)
1616 West B Street , North Platte, NE
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
North Platte , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sure You and Your Brother Gary have a lot of fishing to talk about. My thoughts and prayers are with Your Family. Mrs. Gary Landberg
Miriam Landberg
Family
December 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in Peace cousin Gail
Jean McKenzie Skrdlant
Family
December 27, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Bob about 30 years ago when I lived in Tillamook Oregon. He was introduced to me by a good friend of mine who is a fishing guide and said that Bob was looking for a place to stay. Because I had a three bedroom home and lived by myself, I offered to take Bob in as my tenant. For several years he came every summer to fish and stayed with me. Laura came with him often and so I had the pleasure of her friendship. I eventually moved up to the Seattle area but Bob and I talked on the phone many times after that. One year my grandson and I made a trip out to the Midwest and we stopped in North Platte and had lunch with him and Laura. I haven’t heard from Bob in a few years and this afternoon I got a phone call from the fishing guide that introduced me to to Bob and I got to thinking about him. So I tried to call him and tried to call his wife Laura and couldn’t get through to either one of them. So I decided to look him up to see if he was still around. And much to my surprise I found that he has just recently passed away. I was very surprised and shocked to learn of his death and Laura if you’re reading this would you please call me or email me. My condolences to you and your family. I so enjoyed the years that I had to spend with him during the summers. I know he really loved the Oregon coast and I know that he always liked to tease me. May he rest in peace. Kay
Kay Farrell
Friend
December 25, 2021
Rest In Peace Cousin Gail! Hope you get my card Laura and family. Love and Prayers. Carolyn Ahrens
Carolyn Ahrens
Family
December 24, 2021
Rest In Peace cousin Gail! Know you will celebrating Christmas this year with brother Gary.. Your mom..Aunt Evelyn and Your dad Gleason!
Joan Rice
Family
December 24, 2021
So many incredible memories with you, Bob. Rest in peace my dear friend, and second Father. Tight lines!
Ken Cera
December 22, 2021
Bob was our teacher and friend when we attended Midplains Community College in the mid 70s. We still have our notes that we took in his Music Theory Class. His passing saddens us. He will be missed.
Don and Patti Bade
Student
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results