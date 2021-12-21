I had the pleasure of meeting Bob about 30 years ago when I lived in Tillamook Oregon. He was introduced to me by a good friend of mine who is a fishing guide and said that Bob was looking for a place to stay. Because I had a three bedroom home and lived by myself, I offered to take Bob in as my tenant. For several years he came every summer to fish and stayed with me. Laura came with him often and so I had the pleasure of her friendship. I eventually moved up to the Seattle area but Bob and I talked on the phone many times after that. One year my grandson and I made a trip out to the Midwest and we stopped in North Platte and had lunch with him and Laura. I haven’t heard from Bob in a few years and this afternoon I got a phone call from the fishing guide that introduced me to to Bob and I got to thinking about him. So I tried to call him and tried to call his wife Laura and couldn’t get through to either one of them. So I decided to look him up to see if he was still around. And much to my surprise I found that he has just recently passed away. I was very surprised and shocked to learn of his death and Laura if you’re reading this would you please call me or email me. My condolences to you and your family. I so enjoyed the years that I had to spend with him during the summers. I know he really loved the Oregon coast and I know that he always liked to tease me. May he rest in peace. Kay

Kay Farrell Friend December 25, 2021