Robert Gail Landberg passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, in North Platte. Bob was born on July 16, 1934, in Pierce County to Oliver "Gleason" and Evelyn (McKenzie) Landberg. He grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School in 1952. Bob went to Norfolk Junior College and then enlisted in the Navy, where he was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and Norfolk, Virginia. On June 12, 1955, Bob married Laura Burns. After his time in the Navy, he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in music education. Bob and Laura had four children, Diane, Deborah, Robert and Denise. Bob was a vocal music teacher in schools in Nebraska including Clarkson, Plainview, District 44 in Omaha, Springfield Platteview and after teaching at Mid Plains Community College in North Platte, he retired. Bob was known for his beautiful tenor voice, having sung in many choirs and quartets, including the Gospelaires. In his later years, he sang with the Heartland Singers. Fishing was his passion. He fished from Florida to Alaska with the Oregon coast being one of his favorite fishing places. An avid walker, Bob walked every day at a designated time, no matter where he was. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary L. Landberg; son-in-law, Steven Jergensen; and fishing buddy, Frank Cupak. Surviving are his children, Laura Landberg, Diane Jergensen (Michael) Wright of Omaha, Deborah Wentling of Orleans, Robert P. Landberg and Denise (David) Refior from North Platte; grandchildren, Adam Olson, Charissa (Matthew) Nuttleman, Laura Smith, Kirsten (Jacob) Ritter, Patrick (Danielle) Caswell, Christopher (Renea) Caswell, Austin (Crystal) Refior, Emily (Chance) Refior, Daniel Wright, Matthew Refior and Joseph Wright; twelve great-grandchildren; and special friend, Ian Smith of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation. Condolences may be sent to Carpenter Memorial Chapel or shared online at carpentermemorial.com
. A celebration of Bob's life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the First Baptist Church in North Platte with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2021.