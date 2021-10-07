Robert L. Mueller, 85, of Omaha, died Oct. 3, 2021. Bob worked 30 years for Bell Telephone and AT&T. He loved attending and sending his children to North Platte Catholic Schools. In 1985, Bob's job took him and his family to Omaha where he worked until his retirement in 1999. Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Iva; their five children; 9 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust. Vigil service and rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at West Center Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service at 6 p.m. Memorial Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2021.