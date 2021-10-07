Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
Robert L. Mueller, 85, of Omaha, died Oct. 3, 2021. Bob worked 30 years for Bell Telephone and AT&T. He loved attending and sending his children to North Platte Catholic Schools. In 1985, Bob's job took him and his family to Omaha where he worked until his retirement in 1999. Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Iva; their five children; 9 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust. Vigil service and rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at West Center Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service at 6 p.m. Memorial Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Iva and family, cherish the memories that Bob brought to all of you. Even though I only knew Bob
through Iva, I recognized that Iva and Bob were the solid foundation for the family. Celebrate his unconditional love for family and God.
Iva, I know you have lost your soul mate. May God bless you and the family. Hold near and dear the memories of a remarkable husband and Father. With sympathy, Diane Hoffmann
Oh Iva I just read about Bob´s death. I am so sorry. He has been such a man of Faith.God Bless you and your family. I could go on forever about the faith of your family. My love and prayers. Roseann