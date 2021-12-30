Robert 'Bob' S. Perlinger Sr. Robert "Bob" S. Perlinger Sr., 97, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at Linden Court in North Platte. Bob was born Dec. 22, 1924, in Gretna to Joseph and Theresa (Neuberger) Perlinger. He was one of seven children to bless Joseph and Theresa. Bob attended rural school at District 70 in Perkins County. In June 1945, Bob entered the U.S. Army, just as WWII was winding down. Following his discharge, he returned home just in time to help with the harvest. Bob would later go to work on the Hartman farm, where he would meet the love of his life, Maxine Hartman. The two were married on Feb. 16, 1950, at Paxton. Their union would be blessed with four children, Bob Jr., Kathy, Mike and Barry. In 1950, Bob went to work for Platte Valley, which would later become Nebraska Public Power District. His tenure there spanned over 40 years. In his free time, Bob loved to garden. He spent countless hours over the years keeping his gardens and was always generous with what he grew. Bob was also a man of deep love, both for God and family. His devout faith shaped the kind of man he became. As much as Bob cherished his family, they also treasured him. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Steve Haman; great-granddaughter, Elliot; three siblings, Joseph Jr, Paul "Bud," and Don; his mother and father-in-law. Bob is survived by his wife, Maxine; son, Bob (Marilee) Perlinger of Paxton and their daughter, Lindsey and Justin Bash, and their children, Connor and Maddox Bash; daughter, Kathy Haman of North Platte and her children, Tyler and Stacey Haman and their children Laney, Charly and Trey, Michael and Kaylee Haman and their children, Cale, Lennon, and Kirsten Haman and her son, Landon, and Danielle Haman (fiance, Jon); son, Mike (Pam) Perlinger of Paxton and their children, Mitch and Tara Perlinger and their son, Griffin, Mandy (Colton) Shifflet, and their children Gracie, Ryker, Slade, and Ruby, and Lexie McCrillis, and her children, Marleigh, Josie, Kensie and Malarie Perlinger; son, Barry (Jo) Perlinger of Paxton, and their children, Alex (Jon) McConnell and their children, Ainsley, Heiser; Mattingly (Ashley) Perlinger and their children, Zelie and Oliver; siblings, Raymond Perlinger, Jerry (JoAnn) Perlinger both of North Platte, Alf (Marge) Perlinger of Paxton; sisters-in-law, Ann Perlinger of Paxton and DeEtta Hartman of Lincoln along with many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Bob's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com
, where the service will be streamed live. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Paxton with Fr. Bryan Ernest as Celebrant. Interment with military honors will be in the Paxton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 1-4 p.m., at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home in Ogallala. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the church in Paxton. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2021.