Robert Lee "R.L." "Bob" Smith
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Robert Lee "R.L." "Bob" Smith, 80, of North Platte, passed away at his home on Sept. 11, 2021. Bob was born Dec. 16, 1940, to Edward and Margaret (Lefleur) Smith in Mount Vernon, Washington. He attended schools in Walla Walla, Washington, and then entered the National Guard. Bob married Dorene Jensen on Jan. 27, 1967, in Lexington. In 1968, they moved to Cozad when Bob hired out with the Union Pacific Railroad. Then they moved to North Platte and Bob continued to work for the UPRR until his retirement in 2002. Bob had been working for Pizza Hut as a delivery man for the past 10 years and truly loved his Pizza Hut family and customers. He enjoyed camping, working on his old cars and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Bob was a member of the Eagles Aerie and Moose Lodge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Smith; siblings, Dennis Smith, Anette Deartell, Shirley Lanning and Ray Smith. Bob is survived by his wife, Dorene of North Platte; sons, Larry (Tammy) Smith and Rick Smith, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Larry Smith Jr., Joel Navarrete and Harley (Nicole) Smith, all of North Platte; great-grandchildren, Chauncey Smith, Lexie Szwanek, Harley Smith and newborn, Lucas Smith; brother-in-law, Donald Jensen of North Platte; numerous other family members; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. A reception will follow at the Eagles Club in North Platte. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Sep
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens
NE
