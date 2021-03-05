Roberta A. "Bert" Vieyra, 82, of Sutherland, passed away March 3, 2021, at the Great Plains Health in North Platte. Roberta was born Nov. 7, 1938, in rural Perkins County to Edward Adolph and Anna Maria (Dittmer) Stickley. She went to school in Perkins County and graduated from Perkins County High School in 1957. On Dec. 21, 1957, she was united in marriage to Richard Jones at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Grant. They made their home in Ogallala, where they lived until they divorced in 1978. Roberta worked for TRW for 25 years. In 1985, she married Roy Vieyra and they made their home in North Platte. While living in North Platte, she worked at the North Platte Public School as a lunch lady. She retired in May 2017. In 2019, she moved to the Sutherland Care Center due to her health. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, Jerry and Kenny Stickley; and first husband, Richard Jones. Roberta is survived by sons, Kyle (Colleen) Jones of Ogallala and Brad Jones of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughters, Machell (Don) Arnold of Ogallala, Christine (Chip) Volcek of Lincoln and Stacie Jones of North Platte; sister, Lorrie Christensen of Big Springs; sister-in-law, Shirley Stickley of Ogallala; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Ogallala. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com
. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, March 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. COVID-19 precautions are still being followed and masks are recommended. The service will be recorded and posted to drauckerfh.com
. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. MT Saturday, March 6, at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Pick officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. MT Friday, March 5, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Draucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2021.