Roberta A. "Bert" Vieyra
Roberta A. "Bert" Vieyra, 82, of Sutherland, passed away March 3, 2021, at the Great Plains Health in North Platte. Roberta was born Nov. 7, 1938, in rural Perkins County to Edward Adolph and Anna Maria (Dittmer) Stickley. She went to school in Perkins County and graduated from Perkins County High School in 1957. On Dec. 21, 1957, she was united in marriage to Richard Jones at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Grant. They made their home in Ogallala, where they lived until they divorced in 1978. Roberta worked for TRW for 25 years. In 1985, she married Roy Vieyra and they made their home in North Platte. While living in North Platte, she worked at the North Platte Public School as a lunch lady. She retired in May 2017. In 2019, she moved to the Sutherland Care Center due to her health. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, Jerry and Kenny Stickley; and first husband, Richard Jones. Roberta is survived by sons, Kyle (Colleen) Jones of Ogallala and Brad Jones of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughters, Machell (Don) Arnold of Ogallala, Christine (Chip) Volcek of Lincoln and Stacie Jones of North Platte; sister, Lorrie Christensen of Big Springs; sister-in-law, Shirley Stickley of Ogallala; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Ogallala. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, March 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. COVID-19 precautions are still being followed and masks are recommended. The service will be recorded and posted to drauckerfh.com. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. MT Saturday, March 6, at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Pick officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. MT Friday, March 5, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Draucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Draucker Funeral Home
700 N. Spruce Street, Ogallala, NE
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
1400 East E Street, North Platte, NE
Sponsored by Draucker Funeral Home.
My sincere condolences in your loss. She was such a great lady.
Cynthia Rapp-Zelinski
March 18, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. She was a very sweet gal. I remember her at the school lunch rooms and also at Our Redeemer Lutheran church. She will be greatly missed.
Brenda Dimmitt and Leona Fahnholz
March 5, 2021
My Condolences Goes Out To My Step Brother's & Sister's !! My Step Mother W as A Pioneer To The Tee In All She Did Truly A Lutheran With Great Faith! RIP!
Steven R Vieyra
March 5, 2021
We will miss her; she was a very kind lady & Christian friend!
Debra Gaedke Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
March 5, 2021
