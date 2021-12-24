Rodney Ivan "Rod" Lindekugel, 75, of Hershey, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 5, 1946, to Ivan and Nina (Davis) Lindekugel in Lexington. Rod graduated from Cozad High School with the class of 1965 and graduated from Kearney State College in 1970 with an education degree. He married Cheryl Wicks in June 1968. They returned to Cozad where he worked at Monroe for a short time before going to work for Bee Line Trucking, which moved his family to North Platte. Rod later worked for Ideal Trucking and then Brown Transfer where he retired as terminal manager. Rod loved to fish, watch sports and was a league bowler. He coached softball for his girls and loved attending his granddaughters' activities. Rod was a very competitive person. He loved his job and enjoyed meeting new people and selling for his job. Rod was a member of Hershey Baptist Church where he was a deacon and was very faithful to his church. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Nina; daughter, Debra Lee Lindekugel; and brother-in-law, Rod "Rock" Weatherly. Survivors include his wife, Cheryl of Hershey; children, Cari Ann (Mike) Brownawell of Hershey, Kim Lindekugel of Durham, North Carolina; grandchildren, Baylee Brownawell, Carlee Brownawell and Michalee Brownawell; sister, Carolyn Weatherly of Cozad; brother, Lonnie (Brenda) Lindekugel of Maumelle, Arkansas; brothers-in-law, Byron (Merrie) Wicks of Littleton, Colorado, and Brad (Sally) Wicks of Seymour, Indiana; and numerous other family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Hershey Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. The family requests masks are worn at the service. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2021.