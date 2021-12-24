Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Ivan "Rod" Lindekugel
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Rodney Ivan "Rod" Lindekugel, 75, of Hershey, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 5, 1946, to Ivan and Nina (Davis) Lindekugel in Lexington. Rod graduated from Cozad High School with the class of 1965 and graduated from Kearney State College in 1970 with an education degree. He married Cheryl Wicks in June 1968. They returned to Cozad where he worked at Monroe for a short time before going to work for Bee Line Trucking, which moved his family to North Platte. Rod later worked for Ideal Trucking and then Brown Transfer where he retired as terminal manager. Rod loved to fish, watch sports and was a league bowler. He coached softball for his girls and loved attending his granddaughters' activities. Rod was a very competitive person. He loved his job and enjoyed meeting new people and selling for his job. Rod was a member of Hershey Baptist Church where he was a deacon and was very faithful to his church. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Nina; daughter, Debra Lee Lindekugel; and brother-in-law, Rod "Rock" Weatherly. Survivors include his wife, Cheryl of Hershey; children, Cari Ann (Mike) Brownawell of Hershey, Kim Lindekugel of Durham, North Carolina; grandchildren, Baylee Brownawell, Carlee Brownawell and Michalee Brownawell; sister, Carolyn Weatherly of Cozad; brother, Lonnie (Brenda) Lindekugel of Maumelle, Arkansas; brothers-in-law, Byron (Merrie) Wicks of Littleton, Colorado, and Brad (Sally) Wicks of Seymour, Indiana; and numerous other family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Hershey Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. The family requests masks are worn at the service. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
27
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Hershey Baptist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Carolyn & family-my condolences to you & your families in the passing of Rod. May you recall the good times you had with him. May he Rest In Peace
Ginny May
Friend
December 29, 2021
Cari and family, Cheryl and Kim,
Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. So sorry we are not able to be at the service. Rod will be greatly missed!
Becki Sandell
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of Rod's passing. I remember fondly his kindness in giving my children an I a ride to church when our car broke down several miles from our destination. Our family is praying for Cheryl, his family and friends.
Angie Victory
Friend
December 27, 2021
Jannine Sandman
December 27, 2021
Dear Cheryl, Cari and family, Kim,
So sorry to hear about Rod. We always enjoyed visiting with him and will miss him, too! Even though we can’t be with you, feel our prayers and hugs! With sincere sympathy, Rodger and Carolyn
Rodger&Carolyn White
Friend
December 26, 2021
Cheryl and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you!!
Sally Fleecs
Friend
December 25, 2021
Dear Cheryl and Family. So very sorry for your loss. Rod had always been a part of my life. I remember playing with him & his sister, Carolyn as children. Always felt like cousins! He was a good guy & will be missed. Thoughts and prayers are with you all
Connie Bockus
Friend
December 24, 2021
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Kimberly Adkisson Hicks
December 24, 2021
Iam so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Don Main
Friend
December 24, 2021
Cheryl, Kari and Kimmie, so very sorry to hear of Rod's passing. My heart goes out to you all during this sad and difficult time. I have such great memories of camping with you guys and just hanging out with you guys while our parents played cards. Prayers from Kansas.
Michelle Thompson Thrash
Friend
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results