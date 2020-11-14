Roger L. Summers, 76, passed away Nov. 7, 2020, at his home in Park City, Kansas. He was born Aug. 30, 1944, in North Platte to Alfred Elmer Summers and Bonnie Jean Rubeck. Roger served in the U.S. Army and drove a truck locally and over the road for over 50 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and singing karaoke. After retiring, Roger and Dee traveled in their RV between Nebraska and Arizona where Roger continued driving a truck and working at RV parks where they lived. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Jean Wondercheck; and son, Steve Summers. He is survived by his wife, Delores (Dee) Summers; daughter-in-law, Laurie Summers of Grant; daughters, Stacey Summers of Tennessee and Denise O'Byrne of Andover, Kansas; sons, Dale Wisecup of Douglas, Wyoming, and Shannon Summers of Park City; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared at bakerfhvc.com
. A "farewell party" was held Oct. 16, 2020, at the Lincoln Highway RV Park in North Platte, where Roger was able to visit many of his family and friends. Baker Funeral Home in Valley Center, Kansas, was in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2020.