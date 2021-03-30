Ron Christensen, 74, of North Platte, passed away March 27, 2021, at the Wauneta Care & Therapy Center. Ron was born in North Platte to Donald F. and Maxine (Stackhouse) Christensen on Nov. 30, 1946. He grew up on the family farm, south of Brady, with his younger siblings, Dan and Sharon. Ron attended Brady Public School through the 10th grade, and then Nebraska Technical Agricultural School in Curtis through his junior and senior years. He participated in high school football and wrestling, was very active in 4-H, enjoyed competing in rodeos and bareback horse riding competitions and successfully showed horses and cattle locally as well as at the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben. Ron went on to attend Chadron State College and earned his BA in history and high school education and a coaching endorsement. During college, Ron met Rhonda House and they were married in Kearney in 1968. They had two children, Kelly and Shawn, and celebrated their 53rd anniversary earlier this year. Ron began his teaching career at Sutherland Public Schools. He taught high school history and geography, sponsored high school trips, drove the school bus and coached high school track and football. After nine years, the Christensen family moved to Maxwell and Ron taught in North Platte at Madison Middle School and coached wrestling, track and football at the high school. He greatly enjoyed coaching and mentoring his students, was passionate about wrestling and liked going to coaching clinics. He retired from teaching and coaching after nearly 35 years but continued to stay active by transporting high school students to their sporting events and also shuttled railroaders. While teaching, Ron made time to help at his family farm near Brady and raised and showed English bulldogs. He traveled near and far to show his dogs. Ron also served as a 4-H leader with the Sutherland and North Platte clubs and passed his love of animals and 4-H to his children and grandchildren. He was really involved in their showing of cattle, sheep and hogs, and with their participation in other 4-H projects. Ron attended the Baptist Church in his youth and again later recommitted his life to Jesus Christ. He attended the Berean Church and later Bethel Church, when his health allowed. During his lifetime, Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling with family and being with his friends. He also liked going to rodeo events, fairs, country-western concerts and sporting events. Ron remained close to his many high school friends and he and Rhonda attended his high school reunions for the last 50 years. Ron especially enjoyed seeing his former students and continued following high school sports and 4-H. Ron will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for his family and friends, and for the many lives he has touched through his teaching and coaching career. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Christensen; in-laws, Paul and Doris House; uncle, Dick Christensen; and grandparents, Frank and Beth Christensen and Harry and Martha Stackhouse. Ron leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Rhonda; mother, Maxine Tilton of North Platte; children, Kelly (Scott) Gwartney of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Shawn Christensen of North Platte; grandchildren, Tyler, Grace, Tanner, Simone and Liam; great-grandson, Brooks; sister, Sharon Christensen of Sutherland; brother, Dan Christensen of North Platte; and many other family members. Ron's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Wauneta Care & Therapy Center for the kind and professional care they provided to Ron during his stay. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Joe Sukraw officiating. The family requests those in attendance to please wear a mask. The casket will be closed at the service. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery, south of Maxwell. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2021.