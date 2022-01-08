Menu
Ronald Lee "Ron" Aden
Ronald Lee "Ron" Aden, 82, of North Platte, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at home. He was born on May 2, 1939, in Cozad, to Emil and Judith (Bratten) Aden. Ron grew up in Gothenburg, graduating from Gothenburg High School in 1957. He then attended Kearney State College for several years. On July 30, 1961, he married Sharon Stull in Gothenburg where he worked for Jobman's laying carpet. In 1964, they moved to North Platte where he worked for Ozzie's as a carpet layer and then for Cohagen Transfer & Storage. They were blessed with four children: Tracey, Renea, Todd and Patrick. In 1977, Ron started his own business, Ron's Cabinet and Remodel, beautifying homes in North Platte for 32 years. He retired in 2009. Ron married Pauline (Leech) Bargell on Sept. 3, 2005, in North Platte. He was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church. Ron was active in many organizations including the North Platte Jaycees, North Platte Homebuilders Association, North Platte Ambassadors and was an active volunteer for Nebraskaland Days for many years. He spent 53 years hunting deer with the SAARG hunting group that grew from a small group of friends with campers to include their sons and grandchildren and needing a more permanent structure in the canyons south of Gothenburg. Coming from a large extended family, many weekends were spent in Gothenburg and Brady enjoying family picnics, holidays and celebrations. Ron loved his children and grandchildren immensely and was so proud of all of them. As a carpenter, many people in North Platte and the surrounding area have the beautiful craftmanship of Ron's work in their homes and businesses. He was a meticulous carpenter, taking great pride in his work. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; children, Tracey and Patrick; brother, Dick Aden. Survivors include his wife, Pauline of North Platte; children, Renea (Tim) Rush of Grand Island and Todd (Kim) Aden of North Platte; stepchildren, Jon Bargell of North Platte, Dana (Cindy) Bargell of Silverthorne, Colorado, and Jennifer (Randy) Porter of Centennial, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, LaVonne (Arlo) Banzhaf of Cambridge, Lynette Gunnerson of McCook and Dean (Gaylene) Aden of Kearney; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Messiah Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church or Great Plains Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Sipes officiating. Burial will be at the Gothenburg Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jan
10
Service
11:00a.m.
First Luther Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace , be seeing you someday friend.
Scott and Karen Simon, Great Falls, Mt
February 2, 2022
Dear Renea, Todd, and families-we are so sorry to hear about your father. He was a kind man and a great woodworker. May he Rest In Peace.
Mark & Julie Nielsen
Friend
January 17, 2022
May God bring comfort to Ron's family. Ron used to go to the same coffee group as my father and he was easy to speak with and fun to be around. I remember seeing and hearing about his great carpentry work. Ron will be missed but now he is with another carpenter whose name is Jesus.
Grady Blase
January 16, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gus and Johnny gustafson
Friend
January 9, 2022
Gus and Johnny
January 9, 2022
My friend Pauline - over many years -- seems like a lifetime ago. My thoughts & prayers to her & family.
Charlene Hoye
Friend
January 8, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Ron and Ted did remodeling for myself and Joe many years ago. Such wonderful and beautiful remodeling. Ron will be missed by so many family members and friends. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Peggy Corkle
Friend
January 8, 2022
Ron is remembered as a mellow, peaceful, talented man & enjoyable to visit with. Blessings & peace be with he and his family.
Gary Tesar
Friend
January 8, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peggy Corkle
Friend
January 8, 2022
Shawn and Pam Jaquez
January 8, 2022
Peace and understanding be to the family. I sat and listened to the wisdom of this man quite a few hours. Was always in awe of his knowledge and craftsmanship in his cabinet making. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace.
Danny Janak
Acquaintance
January 8, 2022
Ron was always very thoughtful and took an interest in others. He was easy to visit with and a joy to be around. We always enjoyed spending time with Ron at family gatherings when we would visit North Platte. Greg and I fondly remember the time he visited Las Vegas with Todd and my dad, Lynn, and we attended a NASCAR Race. We feel fortunate to have known Ron and will miss him a great deal.
Deb Wolfram
Friend
January 7, 2022
To Ron's Family, We are so sorry to hear that Ron's has passed away. We will treasure the memories of the many yrs. of years that we blended families came together at Grandpa and Grandma Decker's for gatherings. There was not to many quiet moments when we all were together with all the various ages from the grandparents, parents and then the grandchildren. We count it a blessing to say that we enjoyed those times and the memories will remain in our hearts. May our God surround you family members as you go through this time of sorrow.
Janean,Ted and Lynell Decker
Friend
January 7, 2022
Ron and I graduated from Gothenburg High School together. Although separated geographically, we remained close friends. I will miss him. My best to his family and friends.
Bill Wells
January 7, 2022
Pacer, Laura, Chaz & Sarah Lee
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results