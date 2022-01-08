Ronald Lee "Ron" Aden, 82, of North Platte, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at home. He was born on May 2, 1939, in Cozad, to Emil and Judith (Bratten) Aden. Ron grew up in Gothenburg, graduating from Gothenburg High School in 1957. He then attended Kearney State College for several years. On July 30, 1961, he married Sharon Stull in Gothenburg where he worked for Jobman's laying carpet. In 1964, they moved to North Platte where he worked for Ozzie's as a carpet layer and then for Cohagen Transfer & Storage. They were blessed with four children: Tracey, Renea, Todd and Patrick. In 1977, Ron started his own business, Ron's Cabinet and Remodel, beautifying homes in North Platte for 32 years. He retired in 2009. Ron married Pauline (Leech) Bargell on Sept. 3, 2005, in North Platte. He was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church. Ron was active in many organizations including the North Platte Jaycees, North Platte Homebuilders Association, North Platte Ambassadors and was an active volunteer for Nebraskaland Days for many years. He spent 53 years hunting deer with the SAARG hunting group that grew from a small group of friends with campers to include their sons and grandchildren and needing a more permanent structure in the canyons south of Gothenburg. Coming from a large extended family, many weekends were spent in Gothenburg and Brady enjoying family picnics, holidays and celebrations. Ron loved his children and grandchildren immensely and was so proud of all of them. As a carpenter, many people in North Platte and the surrounding area have the beautiful craftmanship of Ron's work in their homes and businesses. He was a meticulous carpenter, taking great pride in his work. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; children, Tracey and Patrick; brother, Dick Aden. Survivors include his wife, Pauline of North Platte; children, Renea (Tim) Rush of Grand Island and Todd (Kim) Aden of North Platte; stepchildren, Jon Bargell of North Platte, Dana (Cindy) Bargell of Silverthorne, Colorado, and Jennifer (Randy) Porter of Centennial, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, LaVonne (Arlo) Banzhaf of Cambridge, Lynette Gunnerson of McCook and Dean (Gaylene) Aden of Kearney; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Messiah Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church or Great Plains Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Sipes officiating. Burial will be at the Gothenburg Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2022.