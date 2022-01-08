To Ron's Family, We are so sorry to hear that Ron's has passed away. We will treasure the memories of the many yrs. of years that we blended families came together at Grandpa and Grandma Decker's for gatherings. There was not to many quiet moments when we all were together with all the various ages from the grandparents, parents and then the grandchildren. We count it a blessing to say that we enjoyed those times and the memories will remain in our hearts. May our God surround you family members as you go through this time of sorrow.



Janean,Ted and Lynell Decker Friend January 7, 2022