Ronald C. Beisner Sr. Ronald C. Beisner Sr., 81, of North Platte, died Nov. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Health in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be family only. Memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2020.