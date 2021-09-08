Ronald "Ronnie" Snider, 57, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, in Beloit, Kansas. Ronnie was born on Feb. 4, 1964, in Montebello, California, the son of Robert A. and Isabel "Izzy" (Ortega) Snider. Ronnie graduated from Maywood High School in 1982. In 1983, he married Patrice "Morris" Snider and together they had three children: Melissa, Kurt and Nathan. He worked several different jobs, but his true passion was always truck driving. Ron was a man of many gifts and talents; he could drive or repair most anything. He was known for his funny sense of humor, his kindness, gentleness and caring, always putting others before himself. He always had a twinkle in his eye and an ornery smirk that had a way of drawing people in. Ron loved fishing and all kinds of semi-trucks. His children and grandchildren were his entire world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Ernest "Ernie" Ortega; and maternal grandparents, John and Ana (Ochoa) Ortega. Surviving him are his children, Melissa (Justin Vieyra) Snider, Kurt Snider and Nathan Snider; parents, Robert and Isabel Snider; grandchildren, Makenna Snider, Julian Vieyra, Nevaeh Snider, Eliseo Vieyra and Kendahl Snider; significant other, Elaine; siblings, Larry (Jill) Snider, Bob (Debbie) Snider, John Snider, Lorraine (Jerry) Mullen and David (Gena) Ortega; and many nieces, nephews and good friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be private. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2021.