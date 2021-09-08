Hi Elaine and Melissa. This is Debbie Lutgen in Beloit. This morning when I walked by the hospital I noticed your "campsite" was gone! I was hoping Ron had been transferred. I called my friend at the hospital and found that he had passed away. My heart just aches for you guys! I have never seen such dedication, the way you would never leave your spot outside the hospital, even at night! I will miss seeing you And will think of you guys every time I drive by your spot. I am so very very sorry! I have been thinking about you all day and will continue to pray for you in the days ahead! Was so glad to have met you. Wish your stay in Beloit could have ended on a happier note! Take care! God bless you all!

Debbie Lutgen Friend September 7, 2021