Ronald "Ronnie" Snider
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Ronald "Ronnie" Snider, 57, of North Platte, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, in Beloit, Kansas. Ronnie was born on Feb. 4, 1964, in Montebello, California, the son of Robert A. and Isabel "Izzy" (Ortega) Snider. Ronnie graduated from Maywood High School in 1982. In 1983, he married Patrice "Morris" Snider and together they had three children: Melissa, Kurt and Nathan. He worked several different jobs, but his true passion was always truck driving. Ron was a man of many gifts and talents; he could drive or repair most anything. He was known for his funny sense of humor, his kindness, gentleness and caring, always putting others before himself. He always had a twinkle in his eye and an ornery smirk that had a way of drawing people in. Ron loved fishing and all kinds of semi-trucks. His children and grandchildren were his entire world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Ernest "Ernie" Ortega; and maternal grandparents, John and Ana (Ochoa) Ortega. Surviving him are his children, Melissa (Justin Vieyra) Snider, Kurt Snider and Nathan Snider; parents, Robert and Isabel Snider; grandchildren, Makenna Snider, Julian Vieyra, Nevaeh Snider, Eliseo Vieyra and Kendahl Snider; significant other, Elaine; siblings, Larry (Jill) Snider, Bob (Debbie) Snider, John Snider, Lorraine (Jerry) Mullen and David (Gena) Ortega; and many nieces, nephews and good friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be private. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Sep
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
I'll always have fond memories of the adventure when your family invited me to travel to California with y'all.
GUY ELEY
Classmate
September 14, 2021
Memories sustain us and bring comfort. Know that you're in my prayers.
Sandy Kruback
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
Melissa,
I am so very sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences go out to you and your family. May he rest in heavenly peace. Even tho he is no longer here just know that he will always be by your side. When you feel that gentle breeze and when you see that one shining star that is him telling you that he never went away. Sending you all my love , thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time
Toni Tovar (Pounder)
Friend
September 10, 2021
We are all so sorry for your loss.
The Linnehan Family
Friend
September 9, 2021
We are all very sorry for your loss.
The Linnehan Family
Friend
September 9, 2021
Condolences and many prayers to all.
Rick and Kelley Gross
Friend
September 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss Ronnie was a dedicated employee of ours and wonderful person he will be missed by all god bless
Jim Van kirk
Friend
September 8, 2021
Martha, Vince, Josie, & Gina
September 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to Patrice, Melissa, Kurt, and Nathan, grandchildren, and Ron's family. My heart is just broken to learn of Ron's passing. I only have the happiest of memories of Ron - always quick with a smile, a smart-alec remark or comment, but one you could always count on no matter what. If he considered you a friend, you were a friend for life. May your sorrow be eased by your own happy memories and know that you were each loved and adored by Ron.
Jana Nelson Scheidler
Friend
September 8, 2021
Elaine,

Deepest sympathies to you my dear, your love was beyond obvious as you stayed with Ronnie day and night. May you find peace, hope and faith in the days ahead.

Condolences to his family and friends.
Christine Winkel
September 7, 2021
Hi Elaine and Melissa. This is Debbie Lutgen in Beloit. This morning when I walked by the hospital I noticed your "campsite" was gone! I was hoping Ron had been transferred. I called my friend at the hospital and found that he had passed away. My heart just aches for you guys! I have never seen such dedication, the way you would never leave your spot outside the hospital, even at night! I will miss seeing you And will think of you guys every time I drive by your spot. I am so very very sorry! I have been thinking about you all day and will continue to pray for you in the days ahead! Was so glad to have met you. Wish your stay in Beloit could have ended on a happier note! Take care! God bless you all!
Debbie Lutgen
Friend
September 7, 2021
Robert and Izzy -- my thoughts and prayers.
Ruby Coleman
Acquaintance
September 7, 2021
