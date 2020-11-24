Menu
Rose E. Wonch
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1931
DIED
November 20, 2020
Rose E. Wonch, 89, of Stapleton, died Nov. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 28, 1931, to William K. and Fern (Tomlinson) Joedeman. Rose grew up on the Joedeman farm and went to Gandy grade school and a local country school, graduating from Logan County High School in Gandy. Rose married James Wonch on March 12, 1951. To this union four boys were born: Lee, Bill, Jim and Jay. Rose accepted the Lord in her teen year at Maranatha Bible Camp. She was a member of the Gandy Bible Church in Gandy. Rose had three brothers, Henry, Robert and Harold; and four sisters, Lila, Florance, Murene and Willa Vae. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Cecil "Lee" (Diane) Wonch and William "Bill" (Gwen Gail) Wonch, all of Gandy, James "Jim" (Barb) Wonch of Aurora, and Jay (Patty) Wonch of North Platte; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov, 27, at Gandy Community Bible Church with Pastors Frank Scott and Lee Wonch officiating. Burial will follow at the Waldheim Cemetery, Callaway. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is required. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Service
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
27
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Gandy Community Bible Church
, Gandy, Nebraska
Nov
27
Burial
Waldheim Cemetery,
, Callaway, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Our love & prayers are with Rose's family. We always enjoyed seeing her at the Gandy Alumna
suppers. She always offered to yodel for us. May God Bless and Comfort you in your loss.
Our loving sympathy is with you.
Leo & Judy Dailey
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dear Lee and Diane and families,
We are praying for you in your loss. Your Mother will be greatly missed. We pray that God will comfort your hearts as only He can!!
Love, Dennis and Karen Licking
Dennis and Karen Licking
Friend
November 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May God wrap His loving arms around you during this difficult time. Just know that your Mother is celebrating in Heaven.
Ruby Clark
Friend
November 23, 2020
Aunt Rose was a very sharp lady the 50 plus years I was acquainted with her...I would ask her advice and her memory about family roots she was good right to end...She could yodel and sing in church right to the end....she had an impact on hundreds of people she met...her sister Lila my mom I understand went to college to be teachers and was said they taught school around Cody Lake back in the 40's...just wonder if the kids remember them...?
Alan Burnside
Classmate
November 23, 2020