Aunt Rose was a very sharp lady the 50 plus years I was acquainted with her...I would ask her advice and her memory about family roots she was good right to end...She could yodel and sing in church right to the end....she had an impact on hundreds of people she met...her sister Lila my mom I understand went to college to be teachers and was said they taught school around Cody Lake back in the 40's...just wonder if the kids remember them...?



Alan Burnside Classmate November 23, 2020